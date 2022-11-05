The Mouse Who Carried a House on His Back

The Mouse Who Carried a House on His Back

Jonathan Stutzman, illustrated by Isabelle Arsenault, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99

 Candlewick Press

The holidays are approaching, and there are numerous books that will make wonderful gifts. I will be compiling two columns this month of suggestions for children and teens. Remember, toys break, clothes wear out, but books can last a lifetime and be passed on to future generations!

Pop-ups and interactive books: It is important to engage the young child in the book being read. They want to touch, pull tabs, open flaps, spin wheels, etc. My granddaughter Ella helped me choose these books.

The Itsy Bitsy Spider

The Itsy Bitsy Spider

Yu-hsuan Huang, Nosy Crow, 2022, 8 pages, $8.99
I’m Thinking of a Jungle Animal

I’m Thinking of a Jungle Animal

Guillain & Gaggiotti, Nosy Crow, 2022, 8 pages, $9.99
Fiona the Fruit Bat

Fiona the Fruit Bat

Dan Riskin, illustrated by Rachel Qiugi, Greystone Kids, 40 pages, $17.95
I Hear You, Ocean

I Hear You, Ocean

Kallie George, illustrated by Carmen Mok, Greystone Kids, 2022, 36 pages, $17.95

JEAN GREENLAW is a specialist in literature and has been a reviewer for decades. She can be reached at j.greenlaw1@verizon.net.

Tags

Recommended for you