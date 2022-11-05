The holidays are approaching, and there are numerous books that will make wonderful gifts. I will be compiling two columns this month of suggestions for children and teens. Remember, toys break, clothes wear out, but books can last a lifetime and be passed on to future generations!
Pop-ups and interactive books: It is important to engage the young child in the book being read. They want to touch, pull tabs, open flaps, spin wheels, etc. My granddaughter Ella helped me choose these books.
If you want a bodacious book that will be attractive to young and old, select Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book (Matthew Reinhart, Abrams Books for Young Readers, 2022, 12 pages, $49.99). In addition to six spectacular pop-ups, there are additional smaller pop-ups and interactive elements. More than 75 heroes and villains populate the pages with brief bios and pertinent information. You can spend hours poring through the book as well as marveling at the pop-ups over and over. Fittingly for Denton, Spider-Man is the first major pop-up.
Exhibiting his knowledge of how to appeal to the very young child, Rinehart has created pop-ups for them. Shapes: My First Pop-Up (Matthew Reinhart, art by Ekaterina Trukhan, Abrams Appleseed, 2022, 12 pages, $14.99) presents the five basic shapes in clever pop-ups. The shape is described, and examples of objects in our everyday world are depicted. Some are easy to locate while others create a bit of a challenge for older readers.
Peek-a-boo is one of the first games a child learns. Where’s the Fire Truck? (Ingela Arrhenius, Nosy Crow, 2022, 10 pages, $8.99) uses the basis of this game for a child to discover common vehicles. The double page spread is boldly colored with childlike drawings, and the object is under a felt flap. The last flap covers a mirror for the child to discover where she or he is.
Sing-alongs have always been popular with children. The familiar song The Itsy Bitsy Spider (Yu-hsuan Huang, Nosy Crow, 2022, 8 pages, $8.99) is illustrated with charming and childlike spreads, with a slider on each spread to duplicate the action of the song. There is a QR code on the back of the book — scan it for both a vocal and instrumental version of the song.
The reader is invited to Look Twice (Giuliano Ferri, minedition, 2022, 32 pages, $12.99) at a double-page spread with a scene covered with a die-cut flap. Turning the flap reveals a funny and unexpected event. The book is sure to bring giggles as a pig is chased by bees and a monkey rides on an elephant’s trunk.
Let’s play the game I’m Thinking of a Jungle Animal (Guillain & Gaggiotti, Nosy Crow, 2022, 8 pages, $9.99). On one page, a child describes an animal, and the facing page is a die-cut page with a slider showing a jungle creature hiding in its natural environment.
Very simple natural science is explored in Who Dug This Hole? (Laura Gehl, illustrated by Loris Lora, Abrams Appleseed, 2022, 16 pages, $9.99). Each spread presents a question with the facing page showing the natural environment of an animal. Lift the flap to see the animal hidden inside. The last spread reveals children at play.
Look around. What is In the Air (Natasha Durley, Cameron Kids, 2022, 30 pages, $19.99)? A book designed in accordion fashion with pictures on each side gives the answer. Each page has one object with a label. The simplicity is important to the concept. Take this book outside, in the car, on trips and see if the child can locate the objects as well as discover ones that aren’t in the book.
For older readers who are familiar with children’s movie characters, the Pixar Buddy Block (Disney, Abrams Appleseed, 2022, 88 pages, $17.99) will provide encouragement for coping with daily life. Whatever the situation, a Pixar buddy is there to share it with you. The characters aren’t named, but will be recognized. There are die-cuts and flaps as well as colorful illustrations.
A storm has come and washed colors away. In My Magical Rainbow (Yujin Shin, Abrams Appleseed, 2022, 8 pages, $8.99), a helpful unicorn comes to save the day. She restores color to other magical beings, and then they have a parade. This is a simple story told in verse with spinners and sliders and intended to just have fun.
Picture books: I learn so much from picture books, so you can imagine what worlds open up for children!
Characters from popular Disney films appear in original stories in My First Baby Animals Bedtime Storybook (Disney Press, 2022, 68 pages, $10.99). Thumper, Scamp, the little Dalmatians and Dumbo are among the characters children will enjoy hearing about. The Disney illustrations will be very familiar.
Vincent is the title character in The Mouse Who Carried a House on His Back (Jonathan Stutzman, illustrated by Isabelle Arsenault, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99). He has lived in many places because he always knows where he needs to be. Settling on the top of a hill, he sets his small house down. Numerous animals in need come by, and as Vincent invites them in for the night, the house miraculously grows to fit. In the morning, as each animal leaves, the house again becomes one Vincent can carry on his back to the next place he’s needed. The die-cut pages add intrigue to this warm and generous story.
It is time for Fiona the Fruit Bat (Dan Riskin, illustrated by Rachel Qiugi, Greystone Kids, 40 pages, $17.95) to fly. But she lacks the confidence to let go and leave the cave. Her mother tells her to “listen,” but she doesn’t know what to listen for. Bit by bit, the science of echolocation takes hold, and Fiona learns to fly. Both a cozy story and a lesson in science are combined. The back matter explains the science of echolocation and provides information on bats.
Take a walk, Look and Listen (Dianne White, illustrated by Amy Schimler-Safford, Margaret Ferguson/Holiday House, 2022, 32 pages, $18.99). Rhyming text and bold, colorful collages follow a child on a journey that introduces sound, color and creatures. It is also a guessing game as clues are given and the creature is embedded in the collage and then revealed when you turn the page. Back matter provides information on each creature in the book.
A family has come to the oceanside for the day. Two children play throughout the day listening to the sounds of the ocean and discovering what creates the sounds. I Hear You, Ocean (Kallie George, illustrated by Carmen Mok, Greystone Kids, 2022, 36 pages, $17.95) is filled with childlike action and fun sounds that children will enjoy making.
There are two houses with a fence between them. On one side is a lonely dog, on the other a little girl who comes to love the dog and reads to him every evening. Together they become many things and go to many places through stories. At last they are joined as a family, and the dog tells her he will go Everywhere With You (Carlie Sorosiak, illustrated by Devon Holzwarth, Walker Books, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99). An oversized format and exuberant illustrations capture the emotions and journeys of the imagination with verve.
Where do the words for poems and stories originate? Patricia MacLachlan has written a paean to the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver in My Poet (MacLachlan, pictures by Jen Hill, Katherine Tegen Books, 2022, 32 pages, $17.99). In spare text and subdued gouache, well suited to the construction of a poem, the poet and a child explore the world as the child begins to understand that the words are in her as she learns more.
Where do stories come from? A tiny island off the coast of Ireland, an article about fog catchers in the desert of Morocco and the belief in fairy folk throughout Ireland combined in the imagination of Marianne McShane to help her create an original Irish folk tale. The Fog Catcher’s Daughter (Marianne McShane, illustrated by Alan Marks, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99) captures the danger and mystery of a good folktale, and the watercolor illustrations are a perfect complement.
A self-assured cat takes the reader on a tour of the White House. The White House Cat (Cylin Busby, illustrated by Neely Daggett, Balzer + Bray, 2022, 40 pages, $17.99) has duties to perform, which carry us through the main rooms as well as outside venues. It is a light-hearted book with back matter that provides information for the curious reader.
The Peace rose is one of the most beautiful and coveted roses. A Rose Named Peace (Barbara Roberts, illustrated by Bagram Ibatoulline, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99) begins with a boy in France whose family grew fruits, vegetables and roses. When Francis Meilland was a teenager, he began to experiment with cross-pollination but had many failures. When he finally succeeded, World War II struck his country. How the rose came to be cultivated and spread throughout the world is a story of persistence, war and survival. Beautiful watercolor landscapes highlight the text.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books.