Mysteries are the most popular genre of books checked out of most libraries. One reason is that there are so many subgenres that it allows for a wide range of reading tastes. From noir to cozy and thriller to historical, most readers can find a mystery that suits.
The books that are reviewed here represent many of the subgenres. For myself, I enjoyed all of them!
An award-winning author of children’s and young adult books, Kathryn Lasky has returned to writing adult mysteries after 20 years. Her amateur sleuth mystery, Light on Bone (Kathryn Lasky, Woodhall Press, 2022, 298 pages, $27.95) features Georgia O’Keeffe trying to live in seclusion on Ghost Ranch while she recovers from a nervous breakdown caused by her cheating husband, Alfred Stieglitz.
Entranced by the light to be found in the mountains of New Mexico, all she wants to do is paint. But she is drawn into a maelstrom of human interactions when she discovers a body in the desert. No one knows who the man is, and the search for his killer leads to other nefarious activities that are occurring. There are many plot lines, as well as a developing romance between the sheriff and Georgia to keep the reader engaged. The painterly descriptions of light and the countryside make one want to book passage to New Mexico immediately.
Historical mysteries have two hurdles to clear: create a compelling mystery that fits a particular time period, and recreate the time period with accuracy in many aspects without boring the reader. William Martin is considered a master in this category, winning awards such as the New England Book Award. December ’41: A World War II Thriller (William Martin, Forge, 2022, 296 pages, $27.99) is set right after the bombing at Pearl Harbor.
Everyone is on edge, and the hunt is on for traitors and spies. Martin Browning is a chameleon, taking on many personas in his assignment to assassinate President Franklin Roosevelt. Three characters become involved in the attempt to stop him. Frank is an FBI agent, Kevin is a Hollywood script reader who works as an undercover agent spying on a German Bund in the Los Angeles area, and Vivian is a discouraged aspiring actress who agrees to act as Browning’s wife on the train trip home from LA to Washington, D.C. This World War II thriller lives up to its designation, as the action never ceases and the head count is quite high.
Hawaii provides the setting for two stories that eventually merge. The Codebreaker’s Secret (Sara Ackerman, mirabooks, 2022, 384 pages, $16.99) introduces us to Isabel, a brilliant codebreaker who goes to Hawaii to find closure on her brother’s death, which occurred on Dec. 7 at Pearl Harbor. As she works diligently to get revenge on the Japanese who took her brother’s life, she also becomes friends with her new roommate, who disappears, and falls in love with a pilot who walks out of her life. She suspects her roommate’s boyfriend of being a spy but can’t persuade anyone to believe her. Her story takes place in the early 1940s.
Segue to 1965 and the opening of Laurence Rockefeller’s amazing hotel on the big island. Lu is a young journalist who is covering the opening of the hotel. She meets a notable photojournalist and when one of the guests goes missing, the two work together to solve the mystery. How the two stories mesh is believable and entertaining.
When one mentions a spy novel, many think of the exploits of James Bond. But the reality is far more dark and gritty. Joseph Kanon is an award-winning master of creating the noir atmosphere of a spy’s life. In The Berlin Exchange (Joseph Kanon, Scribner, 2022, 304 pages, $28) Martin, an American who spied for the Russians in the race to build the atomic bomb, is being exchanged for political prisoners after spending 10 years in prison. It is 1963 and the world has changed, but the race to build bigger and more lethal bombs is still on. Martin is expected to live in East Germany, where his ex-wife and son are living, and to spy on his fellow scientists. The deceit, scheming, and fear are palpable, and the real life of a spy is made clear. I felt the building tension as the story progressed.
I had the pleasure of listening to Don Winslow speak at the Dallas Museum of Art and must share some of his wisdom. He is charming, erudite and a great storyteller. Before he sat down to write City on Fire (Don Winslow, William Morrow, 2022, 371 pages, $28.99) Winslow did research in the classics and decided to recreate a version of Troy and The Iliad. It is a story of power and guilt. Danny represents Aeneas, a child abandoned by his mother, Madeleine, representing Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of sexual love and beauty. Winslow also believed he was losing touch with the “muscularity of language,” so he became an actor again. In acting, things can turn on a syllable or a pause. Winslow works to apply that in his writing.
This is a classic tale of the battles between the Irish and the Italians for control of organized crime. There may be peace for a time, but the wars will always begin again. This is the first book of an intended trilogy. The writing is a beguiling combination of lyrical description and gritty dialog.
Zig and Nola are back to their exploits again in The Lightning Rod (Brad Meltzer, William Morrow, 2022, 419 pages, $28.99). Zig has retired but is called back to prepare a deceased serviceman for burial in his neighborhood. Who should appear at the funeral but Nola. The action begins at the funeral and doesn’t end until a cold case is solved, a new case is settled, and several amazing revelations are shared. Meltzer never disappoints in his action-packed thrillers. He also has many intriguing contacts and shares little-known facts with his readers. Having heard him speak recently at the Dallas Museum of Art, I can tell you that "Grandma’s Pantries" do exist!
Travis is a former soldier with a haunted past, working in the rat race of financial business as a personal penance. David Baldacci’s newest character, The 6:20 Man (Baldacci, Grand Central Publishing, 2022, 420 pages, $29) is sympathetic, dogged, tough and one I would like to meet again, but this is billed as a standalone book. The plot is exceedingly complex, leaving the reader wondering at every twist and turn. Several murders at Travis’ place of employment involve him both as suspect and detective. This, combined with corrupt dealing at the investment firm where he works, keeps the reader constantly guessing while rapidly turning the pages. All of the characters are well developed, so the reader cares what happens to them.
Meg is a consummate con artist, specializing in the long con that leaves her prey broke and disgraced. The Lies I Tell (Julie Clark, Sourcebook/Landmark, 2022, 301 pages, $27.99) are revealed in her notebooks, which describe every step she takes to be successful. Kat is a former novice journalist whose life and career were damaged as a byproduct of one of Meg’s cons. When the two connect, 10 years after the incident, Kat is determined to punish Meg, while Meg is determined to destroy the man who destroyed her life. Layer by layer, the past unfolds, leading to the present. The story is never rushed, but keeps the reader riveted. With every revelation, one becomes less sure of who the bad guy really is, and more sympathetic to the two main characters.
Temperance Brennan is back in her 21st novel. The forensic anthropologist receives a package on her doorstep that contains an eyeball, setting off a series of grisly discoveries that seem unrelated, but eventually lead her to a startling conclusion. Cold Cold Bones (Kathy Reichs, Scribner, 2022, 338 pages, $27.99) combines the scientific with the mystery of a whodunit for an engrossing tale. Tempe’s daughter, Katy, back from her stint in the Army, also plays a part in this case. I definitely miss the television show Bones, so it is nice to touch base with Tempe again. You know the science will be accurate, if gruesome, and the story will be well-told.
Six young people are accepted into the prestigious Pelham College of Oxford University. Five knew each other before arriving, and Hannah became the roommate of April, The It Girl (Ruth Ware, Scout Press, 2022, 420 pages, $28.99). April is the instigator of the action among the six, from strip poker, to romance, to acting in a play. When she is murdered, the group falls apart, while Hannah participates in the conviction of the killer. Ten years later, the killer dies in jail, but Hannah is no longer sure he was the murderer. Toggling back and forth across the 10 years, the others beg Hannah to let it go, but she is relentless. It seems each of the six has something to hide, and it is revealed as the book progresses. Is one of them the killer?
An afterward, a letter from prison with no signature, begins Greenwich Park (Katherine Faulkner, Gallery Books, 2022, 374 pages, $27.99). The main characters are a brother and sister and their respective spouses. After degrees at Cambridge, they live near each other in the desirable Greenwich Park. But a mysterious woman named Rachel appears at the birthing class attended by Helen, and their idyllic lives come crumbling down. Who is Rachel and how does she manage to insert herself into their lives? The intricate plotting keeps one guessing until the last page.
Locked-room mysteries are making a comeback, and Gigi Pandian is considered one of the finest writers of this subgenre. In Under Lock and Skeleton Key (Gigi Pandian, Minotaur Books, 2022, 339 pages, $26.99) she introduces a character for the debut of a new series. Tempest is a stellar magician who has been run out of Las Vegas because of a tragic accident onstage. She is not responsible for it, but no one believes her. Coming home to help her father in his construction business, she is on-site when they discover a body in a wall that has been there for decades. The mystery is that it is Tempest’s stage double, the person who is responsible for her downfall. How did the body get there, and who is the murderer? And is the family curse about to settle on Tempest? The setting is fantastic, and the story moves at a fast clip.
Occasionally I need a fast, easy read with characters familiar to me, so I turn to a cozy. Joanne Fluke is my cozy author of choice. Her main character, Hannah Swensen, owns a cookie and coffee shop, but she is also an amateur sleuth who always gets her murderer. Caramel Pecan Roll Murder (Joanne Fluke, Kensington Publishing , 2022, 290 pages, $27) finds Hannah helping her friend who owns a local inn. A fishing tournament has the town buzzing, and Hannah is right in the middle of the action. When a murder occurs, she is able to discern the culprit among the many suspects. Fluke’s books are a favorite because they also contain numerous mouth-watering recipes.
For the scientifically inclined, The Science of Murder: The Forensics of Agatha Christie (Carla Valentine, sourcebooks, 2022, 402 pages, $16.99) is a treat. Though her books were written before the technology we have today, she was an astute follower of the scientific knowledge available and used it accurately in her books. This book ties specific books written by Christie to the techniques of fingerprints, trace evidence, forensic ballistics, documents and handwriting, impressions, weapons and wounds, blood splatter, autopsy and toxicology. What a wonderful excuse for going back and reading this master of the genre.
