March is Women’s History Month and the books reviewed here cover a wide range of topics. There should be something for everyone here!
Kip Tiernan was raised in her grandmother’s home, surrounded by many aunts and uncles. It was the Depression, and her grandmother always kept a pot of soup on the stove to give to those who knocked on her door. Kip absorbed her grandmother’s compassion, and when she was an adult she spent many years creating places where the underserved could find sanctuary. Sanctuary: Kip Tiernan and Rosie’s Place, the Nation’s First Shelter for Women (Christine McDonnell, illustrated by Victoria Tentler-Krylov, Candlewick Press, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) is a new picture-book biography focusing on the first place she created, Rosie’s Place.
While Tiernan was working in a shelter, she noticed they were only for men, and that women disguised themselves to have a meal and a place to eat. With much persistence, she was able to create a place only for women, where they could be respected and cared for. This is a very moving book. There are two scenes that brought me to tears and the illustrations are as filled with emotion as the text. The ending is perfect!
Belle da Costa Green was a Black American woman passing as white, who was hired by the famous J.P. Morgan to become The Personal Librarian (Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley, 2021, 341 pages, $27) for his amazing collection. Basically an autodidact, her love of books and art lead her to become an authority on rare manuscripts and Renaissance paintings.
Through her wit and knowledge, she succeeded in the high-pressure world of art collection, though she was the only woman in a sea of men. Belle’s relationship with Morgan lead to the prestige of the Morgan Library & Museum, now open to the public. I enjoyed the book for its revelation of the life of this stalwart woman, but felt it placed too much emphasis on the fact that she was “colored” living in a white world. She was incredibly talented, which deserved more emphasis.
J.P. Morgan’s biggest competitor in collecting art was Isabella Stewart Granger, of Boston. Where he was selective, she bought whatever appealed to her. The picture book What Isabella Wanted: Isabella Stewart Gardner Builds a Museum (Candace Fleming, illustrated by Matthew Cordell, Neal Porter Books, 2021, 40 pages, $18.99) portrays this eccentric woman in a joyful manner as she acquires art of every description and builds a home to display it. Among the artworks were other things like letters, scrapbooks and souvenirs, all placed “exactly” as she wanted them to be shown.
She left her collection and home to the people of Boston, as long as nothing was ever moved from the place she put it. This was honored until 1990, when there was an art heist that removed some of the greatest treasures — which have never been located. Empty frames now hang where the paintings should be. An essay and bibliography accompany the text.
My favorite commentator of all time was Cokie Roberts because of her vast knowledge of the ways of Washington, her cool demeanor, and her fairness in discussion. Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR (Lisa Napoli, Abrams Press, 2021, 340 pages, $28) introduced me to three of her close friends and colleagues. These four women were there at the beginning of the creation of NPR and helped forge the structure that it has today. Each had a specialty and together they were formidable.
Napoli presents a biography of each woman that goes beyond her time at NPR and allows the reader to see why she was so important to the burgeoning empire. For those who are only interested in how NPR came about, this is a perfect book, too. All the players, the successes and failures are described in depth. I just wish the book had included photos.
In the past, when women were expected to be seen and not heard, some dared to break norms and defy the society they inhabited. The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights (Dorothy Wickenden, Scribner, 2021, 384 pages, $30) tells the story of three women including Harriet Tubman, well known for her bravery in bringing slaves to freedom. One stop on the Underground Railroad was Auburn, New York, where Frances Seward protected them. She was the wife of Henry Seward and supported him in each step of his political career. She also was in his ear at every level, encouraging him to abolish slavery. She even succeeded in getting him to sign the Emancipation Proclamation when he was in Lincoln’s Cabinet.
The other agitator in this book is Martha C. Wright, who not only was active in the Underground Railroad, but attended the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls. The friendship and activism of these three women laid a foundation for abolition and the enacting of civil rights for women. Wickenden is the longtime executive director of The New Yorker and writes with a crisp, authoritative style, underlaid by extensive research and primary sources.
If you think the world of science is staid and removed from “reality”, think again. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race (Walter Issacson, Simon & Schuster, 2021, 536 pages, $35) reveals the competition, rush for patents and publication, dirty dealing and back-biting that accompanies the life-changing discoveries in the lab. Jennifer Douda was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry for her work in discovering the gene altering tool known as CRISPR. But it was a race among biochemists to attain this knowledge.
Going back to the work of Watson and Crick, Isaccson builds the story that leads to this incredible discovery. The book also reveals how Douda led these same highly competitive scientists to put aside their egos and come together to create the vaccine that protects us from COVID-19. Massive research and interviews combine for a lively if complex book.
Rosalind Franklin is mentioned in The Code Breaker as the woman whose work was appropriated without credit by Watson and Crick who beat her to publication about the structure of DNA. Her Hidden Genius (Marie Benedict, Sourcebooks Landmark, 2022, 283 pages, $26.99) brings her to life as a dedicated and driven scientist who struggles to please her family while following her own needs in the lab.
Franklin’s time in Paris brought her joy because she was not just accepted as a woman in science, but was lauded as a genius. She was also away from the constant pressure of her family. Her time in England found her fighting prejudice against women as well as underhanded treatment that cost her deserved fame. This is a book of fiction, but it hews closely to the truth found in original source materials.
The world is changing rapidly, and women are taking their places at the forefront of many endeavors. Wonder Women of Science: Twelve Geniuses Who Are Currently Rocking Science, Technology, and the World (Tiera Fletcher and Ginger Rue, illustrated by Sally Comport, Candlewick Press, 2021, 195 pages, $19.99) is a terrific book because it not only highlights 12 outstanding women, but because it allows young women to see the wide range of possibilities for a life well lived. The biographies follow a pattern where a portrait faces a fact file with basic information. An essay describes the life of the woman, including the spark, the eureka moment, a note to self, a note to you, and words to live by. Following the biography there is an essay on the type of science she is involved in. A glossary and “suggestions for further STEM awesomeness” are appended.
Wonder Woman was born the same year I was, 1941, and as a comic book aficionado I followed her for many years. A True Wonder: The Comic Book Hero who Changed Everything (Kirsten Larson, illustrated by Katy Wu, Clarion Books, 2021, 40 pages, $17.99) reveals her beginning when Bill Marston, a psychologist hired to evaluate the effect that comic books had on children, listened to his wife and created Super Woman. The book follows the changes to the character through 80 years as the world changed. The format is similar to that of a comic book with information on the women who created the comic book through the years and an appended essay on what sparked the idea for this book. Both a fun book to read and a fascinating sociological study.
Those who say one person can’t make a difference need to read this delightful children’s biography about Pura Belpre. Pura’s Cuentos: How Pura Belpre Reshaped Libraries with Her Stories (Annette Pimentel, illustrated by Magaly Morales, Abrams, 2021, 40 pages, $18.99) recounts how Pura grew up in Puerto Rico listening to the stories told by her grandmother and her father. When she moved to New York City, she obtained a job at her local library as a storyteller. The problem for her was that none of the tales from her culture were in books, and the stories she told at the library had to be from books.
She asked to perform before a cadre of librarians and told her stories with such verve that a waiver was drawn up to allow her to tell stories with a Latinex experience. In time, she wrote and had published some of her stories and when the barrier was broken, others followed. Today the American Library Association presents the Pura Belpre Award to the Latina/Latino author and illustrator who best portray this experience.
Mary Anning was born in 1799 in a seaside town in England. Though a woman and a member of the lower class, she contributed to the vast knowledge in the world of science and today is recognized as one of the 10 most influential women in British science history. Fossil Hunter: How Mary Anning Changed the Science of Prehistoric Life (Cheryl Blackford, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2022, 122 pages, $17.99) is a stunning biography with a compelling text and marvelous illustrations that include historical reproductions and vivid paintings.
Anning spent her short life searching for fossils, making four momentous finds while risking her life daily along the sea cliffs. This terrific book also includes a timeline, glossary, list of sites where her fossils can be viewed, source quotes, an extensive bibliography, image credits and an index. It is such a pleasure to read and admire a book so fascinating and beautiful!
Patsy Mink was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. Congress. Her path to that accomplishment was difficult, and the picture book biography Fall Down Seven Times, Stand Up Eight: Patsy Takemoto Mink and the Fight for Title IX (Jen Bryant, illustrated by Toshiki Nakamura, Quill Tree Books, 2022, 48 pages, $17.99) depicts it well. This champion of equal rights co-sponsored Title IX, a 37-word law that changed the world for women in the United States. Children will see the value of persistence, as shown in the Japanese saying that provides the title of the book.