Denton is a Tree City USA and our annual Denton Redbud Festival also serves as an Arbor Day celebration. This year’s Redbud Festival is on April 23 at the Civic Center, and there will be plants and trees galore.
April is the month we celebrate Earth Day, bringing our awareness to bear on all the living flora and fauna on Earth. April is also National Poetry Month. The selections this month touch all the bases.
Both a memoir and blueprint for saving the rainforests, Guardians of the Trees: A Journey of Hope Through Healing the Planet (Kinari Webb, Flatiron Books, 2021, 287 pages, $27.99) is a gripping tale of a most unusual life.
Being raised in a commune, moving to Borneo on a whim to study orangutans, experiencing a spiritual awakening, becoming a doctor, suffering a life-threatening event and deciding to save the planet are all part of Webb’s life. When she realized that the destruction of the forest was basically the result of the need for cash for health emergencies, she established a health care system that involves the communities surrounding the forest.
Her plan of “radical listening” was successful. It is hard to put this book down because it is hard to believe the incredible events in Webb’s life and because she writes with style and passion.
Who knew that orchards have such a fascinating history! The book Taming Fruit: How Orchards Have Transformed the Land, Offered Sanctuary, and Inspired Creativity (Bernd Brunner, Greystone Books, 2021, 304 pages, $29.95) discusses so many aspects of fruit trees. From wild growth caused by wind and animals, to the cultivation of gardens to provide cool sanctuary and delicious fruit, to the disappearance back into wild growth — all are covered. There is also discussion of how royalty and commoners differed in their approach to fruit trees, and how artists were and are inspired by this natural beauty. Definitely worth reading.
Beginning with our senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch, and including a sixth sense, Peter Wohlleben explores our relationship with trees in his latest book. The Heartbeat of Trees: Embracing Our Ancient Bond With Forests and Nature (Wohlleben, Greystone Books, 2021, 264 pages, $26.95) is written by a forester whose interaction with trees is deep and long-standing. He combines research with experience to heighten our awareness of trees’ value to our well-being, as well as the interaction of all aspects of nature. Humans are a part of nature and must work to save it as it is about saving ourselves, as well.
One tree that has a special history is The Gravity Tree: The True Story of a Tree That Inspired the World (Anna Crowley Redding, illustrated by Yas Imamura, Harper, 2021, 40 pages, $17.99). An apple tree at Isaac Newton’s home was his favorite place to read and think. When the bubonic plague hit London, he was sent home from college and while reading, an apple fell from the tree (it did not hit him on the head). It caused this imaginative genius to posit the laws of universal gravity!
Isaac and the tree became famous and many scientists have visited the tree for inspiration. Though the tree came down in a storm, a new tree grew from the roots. There are descendants of the tree around the world. The nearest to us is planted at Dade Middle School in Dallas.
Vegetables are not high on the list of favorite foods for many children. But what if they grew their own? Planting a Garden in Room 6 (Caroline Arnold, Charlesbridge, 2022, 40 pages, $16.99) is a photo essay of a kindergarten class that plants a garden and then eats the harvest. The step-by-step process is photographed through the many weeks it takes to go from seed to edible plant. The children in the class are actively involved and specific information is provided to replicate the experience. Additional information, including online sources and books for further reading are at the end of the book. Arnold’s photos are clear and attractive, engaging the reader.
Behold Our Magical Garden: Poems Fresh From a School Garden (Allan Wolf, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99) contains a bevy of delightful poems on every imaginable aspect of school gardening. My favorites are “The Secret Ingredient” about garden herbs, “The Three Sisters” of corn, beans and squash, “The FBI of Compost,” which is a hilarious biological study, and “Someone Took the Garden Tools,” which tugs at the heart.
The illustrator obviously absorbed each poem, because the pictures range from humorous to accurate biological renderings to lovely. Wolf has provided a teaching suggestion for each of the poems at the end of the book.
I recently learned that dandelions are an important food source for bees, so I am going to have to stop yanking up every one I see. Moving Words About a Flower (K.C. Hayes, illustrated by Barbara Chotiner, Charlesbridge, 2022, 40 pages, $16.99) provides me with even more motivation to letting them have a place in my little part of the world. After a heavy rain, a tiny sprout emerges in the crack in a sidewalk of a city. A dandelion emerges and grows, and in the fall, the seeds disperse and three land in a field far away. One survives and it produces seeds that travel to a new home.
The design of the book is fascinating. The words splash across the pages, mimicking the actions in the text. The illustrations are vivid, and readers young and old will enjoy them. The life cycle of the flower is repeated on two pages at the end of the book, as well as additional information for older readers.
Lucy Cousins is known for her bold illustrations and simple text in books that appeal to young readers. A Good Place (Cousins, Candlewick Press, 2022, 40 pages, $17.99) is a tale of four insects that are looking for a place to live safely together. Each place they find has flaws until a butterfly leads them to a garden where there are flowers for Bee, leaves for Ladybug, a pond for Dragonfly and a dead log for Beetle. Who could ask for anything more?
Tim Hopgood is a British author and illustrator. His latest book to cross the pond, My Big Book of Outdoors (Hopgood, Candlewick Studio, 2022, 118 pages, $19.99) is, indeed, a big book. The book is oversized and the illustrations leap from the page in colors that fit the season. In this compendium of activities, recipes, poems and information about the four seasons, there is something for everyone. It is a book to dip into and enjoy over many weeks, not read from cover to cover.
As one season slides into the next, there are activities and rituals that mark each season. Firsts & Lasts: The Changing Seasons (Leda Schubert, illustrated by Clover Robin, Candlewick Press, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99) begins with spring, highlighting what will be the last activities of winter and what we will do first in the spring. This pattern is followed for each of the seasons and would be a good activity to carry out in the classroom. The use of collage in the illustrations also can inspire a good art project for students to illustrate their own activities.
Older readers will find more evocative poetry in Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech (Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek, illustrated by Richard Jones, Candlewick Press, 2022, 72 pages, $19.99). Arranged in four sections using the elements of fire, water, air and earth, the poets truly play with language and stimulate the imagination of the reader. The meaning is not always immediately clear, taking the reader on a journey to unlock the deeper levels of the poem. The illustrations are vague, to allow the reader to interpret the poem without visual certainty.
The cycle of life is blended with a gentle message of care in I’ll Take Care of You (Maria Loretta Giraldo, illustrated by Nicoletta Bertelle, Blue Dot Kids Press, 2022, 32 pages, $18.95). Once there was a tiny seed, alone, but Earth, Sky and Water nurtured it until it became a tree. A bird nested there and when a seed from the tree fell on barren ground, the bird transported it to fertile soil. The interrelatedness of nature is wonderfully captured in this simple text, with huge, colorful pictures.
Board books are more difficult to create than one would think. The trick is to provide enough stimulus without overdoing the text. Birds: Little Kids First Board Book (Ruth Musgrave, National Geographic Kids, 2022, 26 pages, $7.99) combines spectacular photos with minimal text to introduce toddlers to both common and unusual birds. Actions such as catching food, bathing and flying are highlighted. The design is very attractive.
What could be more appealing than a baby animal? When there is a baby announced at a zoo, folks flock to see it and there are contests to name it. Little Kids First Big Book of Baby Animals (Maya Myers, National Geographic Kids, 2022, 128 pages, $14.99) explores animals in the wild. There is an introduction for adults to explain the structure of the book, and a map, tips for parents, a glossary and additional resources are found at the end.
Children are first introduced to mammal and bird babies, reptile and amphibian babies, and fish, octopus and insect babies. The book is then organized by geographic types of land: grassland, water, mountain and desert, forest and polar. There is so much to absorb, one wants to take this in sections. It is great to peruse before and after a trip to a zoo or safari exhibit.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some of them.