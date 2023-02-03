This column contains books too good to miss along with those celebrating Black History Month.
I find it interesting that after an interlude of decades, Russia and Russians have returned as the antagonists in thrillers. Several books reviewed here are examples.
There are so many aspects of World War II that have not been explored in depth, and The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill (Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, Flatiron Books, 2023, 352 pages, $29.99) is one of them. Meticulously researched, the book hews to the known facts but manages to establish a sense of drama throughout.
The first chapter reads like the beginning of a thriller and sets the stage for a tale of spies, intrigue, foiled plots and star-crossed romance. It is also fascinating to see the manipulations among the three leaders and to see how their personalities shaped their actions. Luckily for the free world, the plot failed, and we are now privy to the reasons why.
As much of a mystery fan as I am, I confess that I have never read a book by Mickey Spillane. After reading the wonderful biography, Spillane: King of Pulp Fiction (Max Allan Collins and James Traylor, Mysterious Press, 2023, 384 pages, $26.95), I shall have to amend that. The book begins with an in-depth analysis of Spillane’s six pivotal novels and ties them to what happened to him personally, as well as what was happening in the world.
After a long involvement with comic books, Spillane wrote a novel after World War II. The confluence of the popularity of paperbacks along with the sex and violence (though mild by today’s standards) he introduced into books made him wildly popular. Critics hated his work, and the buying public clamored for it. The biography flows like outstanding storytelling, and I read on through the night!
Similar to the Russian matryoshka dolls, as you unveil each story, there is something new to discover in The Last Russian Doll (Kristen Loesch, Berkley Hardcover, 2023, 416 pages, $27). Rosie, a Russian expat living in England in 1991, wants to return to Russia to solve the mystery of who killed her father and sister, why they were killed, and what sent her and her mother fleeing Russia. She manages to become an assistant to a famous writer who takes her back to Russia. The story meanders through her forebears, beginning with her grandmother during the Russian Revolution, and comes through to her present. It is a story of star-crossed love and betrayal, and incorporates Russian fairy tales to give the whole the feel of a typical complicated Russian novel.
Dima is a Russian located in Bern, Switzerland, and tasked with laundering the money of all of Vladimir Putin’s pals. He wants out with his lovely Italian wife, and he finds a way to embezzle millions and disappear in Italy. Of course this enrages Putin, and The Lonely Assassin (Jack Erickson, Redbrick Press, 2022, 393 pages, $19.99) is sent to kill Dima. The anti-terrorism police have been warned, however, and set out to protect Dima and his wife. The plot of how this is accomplished is interwoven with the personal stories of several of the police as well as that of the assassin. Egorov is a man in existential crisis. His personal world is collapsing around him, and he is lonely. Meeting an intriguing Italian woman sets his world on tilt. The story holds one’s interest. Though some of the characters are part of a series, the book holds its own as a stand-alone novel.
The Gray Man series was adapted into a film that became the most-watched Netflix movie of 2022. The latest book in the series is Burner (Mark Greaney, Berkley, 2023, 512 pages, $29). A Swiss banker is given the key to the Russian payoffs to high-placed politicians, terrorists and the like around the world. The Russian who gave him the encrypted material is killed soon after, and a race begins to see if the information can be released to the world before Russia is given favored-nation status again. Court Gentry, the Gray Man, connects with his Russian lover to try to see that this happens. The plot twists and turns at break-neck speed, bodies are strewn around, and secrets are spilled. Though the book is long, it is hard to put down.
I know, we fought a revolution so we would not have to be under the thumb of English royalty. But their foibles and follies are more entertaining than any long-running soap opera on American television. And who better to tell their secrets and put context around what is known than Tina Brown? The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and the Turmoil (Tina Brown, Crown, 2022, 570 pages, $35) is written with acerbic wit that had me laughing out loud. The book focuses on the past 25 years, and there is plenty to reveal. The minor royals are pretty much ignored, as the major royals have kept the tabloids and television busy. If you just want to relax and wallow in others’ mistakes, this is a fine book to entertain you.
Unlawful Orders (Barbara Binns, Scholastic Focus, 2022, 305 pages, $19.99) provides an excellent overview of the terror and indignities that Black Americans faced from the time of World War I up until Barack Obama’s time in office. The second half of the book focuses on James B. Williams and his family. Williams was one of three brothers, all of whom became successful doctors. When J.B. was in the Army during World War II, he became a Tuskegee airman. During his training, he faced unlawful orders from his superiors, who would not let White officers mix with those who were Black. He became one of the 101 who disobeyed orders he knew were unlawful.
It took until the Obama presidency to rectify the wrongs done to these 101 men. Williams later became a successful surgeon and an activist. The book contains numerous photos that certainly enhance the understanding of the times.
Drawing on family memories, All Aboard the Schooltrain: A Little Story From the Great Migration (Glenda Armand, illustrated by Keisha Morris, Scholastic Press, 2022, 48 pages, $19.99) explores the deep emphasis put on education by the Black community in the 1920s and 1930s, as well as the effects of Jim Crow laws on families in the South that precipitated the great migration. The author’s family was in the second wave of migration.
The book represents the three trains her family rode to freedom. The Sunset Limited was the physical train that took them to California, while the other two trains are metaphorical: education and the love of books. All seven children obtained college degrees. There is a note by the author about her family, as well as photographs in the backmatter.
I have been a Trekkie since the program began. It is a pleasure to learn more about Nichelle Nichols, who died this past fall. To Boldly Go: How Nichelle Nichols and Star Trek Helped Advance Civil Rights (Angela Dalton, illustrated by Lauren Semmer, Harper, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99) provides interesting insights into the role Nichols played and her character’s impact on the audience.
Lt. Uhura’s name came from the Swahili word for freedom. Her equality with the other officers on the Enterprise was a breakthrough in television. When her role began to diminish, she considered leaving the show, but Martin Luther King Jr. persuaded her to remain. We learn other aspects of Nichols’ life and the fact that she was asked by NASA to help recruit women and people of color to the astronaut program.
Back in the day, when almost everyone read newspapers, Black-owned papers provided a vital source of information. Holding Her Own: The Exceptional Life of Jackie Ormes (Traci Todd, illustrated by Shannon Wright, Orchard Books, 2023, 48 pages, $21.99) is a picture book biography of a woman of many talents. Jackie Ormes became a columnist for the Pittsburgh Courier at a young age and created Torchy, the first Black woman character to star in a newspaper comic strip. Jackie became the first nationally syndicated Black woman cartoonist. After marrying and moving to Chicago, Jackie went to work for the Chicago Defender, creating the character Patty-Jo, who commented on life in the African American community. The book is illustrated in the style of Ormes’ work and provides a look at another little-known person of history.
We Are Here (Tami Charles, illustrated by Bryan Collier, Orchard Books, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99) is a paean to the attributes and successes of Black people throughout history, created as a tribute to her deceased daughter. The lyrical text focuses on joy in its many forms. Collier has used a background of shotgun houses in many of the illustrations to use as a marker for cultural innovations. His illustrations of a young girl for the cover and within the book are lovely.
