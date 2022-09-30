It is time once again for the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival. Therefore, this month’s column will highlight books that focus on music and art in many forms.
Danyel Smith has worn many hats — author, award-winning journalist, and producer — and all have centered around music and culture. In Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Danyel Smith, Penguin Random House, 2022, 292 pages, $28) she begins with her early life and the effect music had on her. Smith considers Phyllis Wheatley the precursor of Black women’s power in music. This slave girl wrote powerful poetry, which is akin to music, and became internationally known. Individual chapters are devoted to Leontyne Price, Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and others. The writing draws you in, as if it is a conversation that you don’t want to end. One sentence summarizes her belief: “throughout pop history, it is the rich, high, strong, womanly voice that is the prize.”
Disney theme parks require the talents of many, some in professions we can’t even imagine. Women of Walt Disney Imagineering (Elisabete Erlandson, et al, Disney Editions, 2022, 231 pages, $29.99) is a series of 12 essays by women who were trailblazers in the development of theme parks. Each woman selected to write an essay had to have worked for the "Imagineering" arm of the Walt Disney Company for a minimum of 20 years, be no longer employed by Disney, be a team player, and wanting to encourage future generations to succeed. Their individual stories cover a wide range of professions and an equally wide blueprint for success. There is an insert of color photographs that depict the women at their varying professions and where they are today. It is a fantastic book for illuminating that there are a multitude of jobs that exist and some that are created when new technology comes into being.
One of the most quintessential American artists was active during a rapidly changing time in American history. Winslow Homer: American Passage (William R. Cross, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2022, 550 pages, $50) is a biography of Homer’s life and of the United States during his lifetime. Thoroughly researched, captivatingly told, and prolifically illustrated with color reproductions, the book is a treasure.
For younger readers, Breaking Waves: Winslow Homer Paints the Sea (Robert Burleigh, paintings by Wendell Minor, Neal Porter Books, 2021, 40 pages, $18.99) is an excellent introduction to an important artist and the time he spent in Maine. The book takes the reader through a year on the coast of Maine, seeing the ocean in all its many moods. The text describes the thinking and action of the artist, as well as quotes from his journals. The paintings reflect the seasons and it highlights the patience and hard work it takes to create a work that is satisfying to the artist. Homer often scraped his work clean and began over. The back matter gives a brief summary of Homer’s life and work, as well as museums where his art can be viewed.
The study of fine art does not have to be stuffy, and Artyfacts (Hal Evans, Brown Books Kids, 2021, 32 pages, $17.95) proves that notable paintings are accompanied by humorous poems, sometimes to be sung to the tune of a song noted at the top of the page. The book encourages readers to look beyond the obvious and let the imagination run wild.
A series of art activity books combines information about a selected artist with creative activities that are related to the work of the artist. Meet the Artist: Georgia O’Keeffe (Marina Munn, Tate, 2021, 32 pages, $12.95) introduces readers to the life and influences on Georgia O’Keeffe. Her work changed as her environment changed. She looked at the world carefully and saw more than was obvious. The activities are designed to reflect the aspects of her life and work and are varied and clever. Budding artists will find these to be evocative and useful exercises.
Another activity book that will appeal to the young artist is Aaron Slater’s Big Project Book for Astonishing Artists (Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts, Abrams, 2022, 94 pages, $14.99). The activity book has ties to the picture book, Aaron Slater, Illustrator, so it would be good to introduce that first. There are more than 40 things to design, draw and make. Beginning with an exploration of what art is, the book moves to how an artist sees the world, why art matters, and elements of art. This will engage the young artist in a large variety of activities, so boredom does not occur.
Once upon a time, a young girl living in Germany loved stories, particularly fairytales. Her family constantly read to her, until she could read herself. But this is not a fairytale, Out of the Shadows: How Lotte Reiniger Made the First Animated Fairytale Movie (Fiona Robinson, Abrams, 2022, 48 pages, $18.99) is a picture book biography of a young woman who pioneered a new form of art inspiring future animators. When she was young, she was given a gift of Chinese puppets that changed her life. She transformed from a reader to a teller of stories and developed the skills that led to her work in film animation. Her story is fascinating and the illustrations and design in this book are stunning. Against a black background, the paper cutouts are the perfect choice for the illustrations.
What is art? Covered in Color: Christo & Jeanne-Claude’s Fabrics of Freedom (Elisa Boxer, illustrated by Susanna Chapman, Abrams, 2022, 48 pages, $19.99) challenges the traditional concept of art, as their work in fabric is meant to have a short life. In this picture book biography we learn that Christo’s young life was constrained by first the Nazi’s and then the communists. He escaped to France where he could live free and let his imagination soar. After his marriage, he and his wife began a new form of art, wrapping objects like buildings and a sea coast in fabric. Their most famous piece took 26 years to come to fruition, The Gates, 23 miles of orange fabric strung through Central Park in New York City.
Instruments are an integral part of creating music. Before Music: Where Instruments Come From (Annette Bay Pimentel, illustrated by Madison Safer, Abrams, 2022, 88 pages, $24.99) explores the huge variety of materials from which instruments are made, as well as the variety of instruments themselves. Rocks, shells, clay, wood are but some of the materials that have been used to create instruments. The book also highlights musical innovators, such as the drummer who created a new type of drumhead from Mylar, changing the instrument, and the woman who taught herself how to be a luthier using science to create fine instruments. The book is oversized and illustrated with child-like drawings.
What’s for lunch? Jazz for Lunch (Jarrett Dapier, illustrated by Eugenia Mello, Atheneum, 2021, 48 pages, $17.99) for a young boy and his aunt. It is food at the local jazz club where they can move to the beat. But it is too hot and crowded, so they leave. The next day they create their own jazz club with music on the record player, when who shows up but the musicians from the club. Told in rhyme, the book is a fun introduction to jazz greats, whose brief bios are printed on the end pages.
King of Ragtime: The Story of Scott Joplin (Stephen Costanza, Atheneum, 2021, 56 pages, $17.99) is a picture book biography of a young, quiet Texas boy, who achieves fame in the musical world. Unfortunately, ragtime has a brief shelf life and goes out of style. But Joplin’s "Maple Leaf Rag" lives on until the form comes back into popularity and Joplin’s genius is recognized and he receives a posthumous Pulitzer Prize. The lengthy author’s note at the end covers his entire life and provides suggested listening and a bibliography.
To perform at Carnegie Hall is the goal of many musicians. It is open to everyone of talent, regardless of race, religion, or social class. What matters is the music. But in the 1960s, Robert Moses had a plan to revitalize New York City, and it included tearing down this marvelous structure. The Greatest Song of All: How Isaac Stern United the World to Save Carnegie Hall (Megan Hoyt, illustrated by Katie Hickey, Quill Tree Books, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) recounts the effort Stern made to preserve the venue he loved. Rallies, fund raising, and petitions were not successful. It took changing the laws to allow New York City to buy the structure and lease it to the committee Stern created. Stern then was able to get it listed as a National Historic Landmark, so it cannot be destroyed. The back matter provides even more information, as well as a time line, the petition and a lengthy bibliography. The illustrations are free-flowing and joyous.
Young Emmalene and her Grandma are on their way to church, moving through a noisy and busy city. Emmalene is blind, and the sounds form music for her, but her grandmother is in a rush and hears only noise. Grandma points out that the music they hear in church is what she calls music. Frustrated, Emmalene gets her grandmother to shut her eyes and truly listen and Song in the City (Daniel Bernstrom, illustrated by Jenin Mohammed, Harper, 2022, 40 pages, $17.99) finally takes shape for her. This is a wonderful story of perception. The illustrations early in the book are on a white background, but when Grandma’s eyes are covered the background is black.
Poetry is akin to song, and Amanda Gorman is a talented young poet who has taken the United States by storm. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem (Amanda Gorman, illustrated by Loren Long, Viking, 2021, 32 pages, $18.99) depicts a growing medley of children who set out to change their world in measures that are available to them. They clean their neighborhood, help those in need, ignore differences in skin color and religion and invite us to join them. Both the words and illustrations are powerful.
Maya Angelou was a poet, an activist, and a storyteller. She was the first Black person and the first woman to create a poem and recite it at a presidential inauguration. Maya’s Song (Renee Watson, illustrated by Bryan Collier, Harper, 2022, 48 pages, $19.99) is picture book biography created in verse and illustrated in watercolor and collage. This illustrious woman overcame poverty and despair to become a magnificent change agent in the world and the book covers many aspects of her life.
Check the Denton Public Libraries for these book and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of these books and others related to the theme.