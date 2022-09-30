It is time once again for the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival. Therefore, this month’s column will highlight books that focus on music and art in many forms.

Danyel Smith has worn many hats — author, award-winning journalist, and producer — and all have centered around music and culture. In Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Danyel Smith, Penguin Random House, 2022, 292 pages, $28) she begins with her early life and the effect music had on her. Smith considers Phyllis Wheatley the precursor of Black women’s power in music. This slave girl wrote powerful poetry, which is akin to music, and became internationally known. Individual chapters are devoted to Leontyne Price, Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and others. The writing draws you in, as if it is a conversation that you don’t want to end. One sentence summarizes her belief: “throughout pop history, it is the rich, high, strong, womanly voice that is the prize.”

Jean Greenlaw
Jean Greenlaw (2021)
Book Jacket - Winslow Homer.jpg

Winslow Homer: American Passage, by William R. Cross. Published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux
Author Photo - William R. Cross.jpg

Author William R. Cross (Winslow Homer: American Passage)
Artyfacts

Artyfacts, by Hal Evans. Brown Books Publishing Group.
King of Ragtime

King of Ragtime, by Scott Joplin. Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing.
Song in the City

Song in the City, by Daniel Bernstrom, illustrated by Jenin Mohammed. Published by HarperCollins Children's Books. 

Jean Greenlaw is a specialist in literature and has been a reviewer for decades. She can be reached at j.greenlaw1@verizon.net.

 

