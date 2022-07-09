The theme for the Texas Summer Reading Program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” I covered the ocean last month.
This month I am looking at possibilities. After years of being isolated and confined, what are the possibilities for our life today? There is no one subject, but as I came across a book, I knew when it fit.
How do you define fun? Is there enough of it in your life? The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again (Catherine Price, Dial Press, 2021, 336 pages, $27) invites us to abjure a total focus on productivity and the accumulation of money and to insert fun into our lives. She makes a difference between passive fun, such as watching TV or scrolling through Facebook, and what she calls “True Fun.”
True fun must include at least one of three elements: playfulness, connection and flow — if possible, all three. She uses many examples, and tells the reader how to obtain it. She admits that there are things in our life we can’t control, but: “We can control whether we merely endure our days or experience and enjoy them.” The book is a bit of a wake-up call, and I had fun reading it!
Readers of this next book might find it shocking to discover that our productive professional life has a much shorter time span than one hopes. Those who are workaholics will fight the downward trend with increasing frustration and fear. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life (Arthur C. Brooks, Portfolio/Penguin, 2022, 252 pages, $27) provides an understanding of the difference between fluid intelligence, the ability to learn quickly and solve problems easily, and crystallized intelligence, the ability to learn from the past. Citing research studies, philosophers, science, history and theology, Brooks gives suggestions for moving from the hard-charging and often lonely rat race to a more satisfying second half of life.
Have you ever thought, “I wish someone would create …”? Well, why not you? Idea Makers: 15 Fearless Female Entrepreneurs (Lowey Bundy Sichol, Chicago Review Press, 2022, 213 pages, $16.99) shares the stories of 15 women who have become leaders of industry in the fields of food, health and beauty, science and technology, education, and clothing and fashion. They faced obstacles with determination and risked careers, scorn and derision. All have become successes, employing many others and reaping the benefits of their ideas. Their stories are told in a conversational style and tips are included such as how to patent an idea. The book would have benefited from better design and photographs, but the content is worth reading.
If our beautiful Earth is to be saved, it will probably be because young people see the need and can see beyond the power of industry to continue to pollute. We Have a Dream (Mya-Rose Craig, illustrated by Sabrena Khadija, Magic Cat Publishing, 2021, 62 pages, $16.99) provides 30 snapshots of young Indigenous people and people of color who are dedicating their lives to protecting the planet. Spanning the world, each focuses on a problem that impacts their nation or the world at large. The author begins with her dream for a healthy planet and a fairer world for all. There follows double-page spreads highlighting 30 young people. The first page presents a brief biography about the subjects, what their mission is and what led them to it. The facing page is their portrait.
Even the very young can learn about the possibilities for a meaningful life. I Will! A Book of Promises (Juana Medina, Versify, 2021, 40 pages, $14.99) begins with a pledge to keep the promises made throughout the book. They are very simple, but meaningful: Be kind to others; be kind to yourself; tell the truth even when it is hard; give and ask for help when needed, etc. The promise is on one page with a brightly colored background. The facing page has a child enacting the promise. The book is straightforward, attractive and appealing.
Ali Stroker is a Tony Award-winning actress who is the first to appear on Broadway in a wheelchair. She has appeared in Broadway shows as well as on television. In a brief essay at the end of the book, she tells of her childhood and the blossoming of her creativity. Ali and the Sea Stars (Ali Stroker, illustrated by Gillian Reid, Harper, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) is a delightful, ebullient story of a child who is many things: a sister, a beach bather, a friend to everyone, a singer, a dancer and an actor. At least she wants to be the last three since she went to the theater with Gram.
The lifeguard at the beach says “Why wait?” And off she goes, choosing a story to tell, involving family and friends, building stage sets, costumes — and rehearsals all ensue. The day of the show, rain ruins the sets, but the show must go on, and it does. Ali is a star and she declares all her friends are sea stars! Not once in words does it mention that Ali is in a wheelchair, as that is not who she is. The exuberant, colorful illustrations capture the joy of the story.
Though presented as a picture book, simple in text and illustration, The Path (Bob Staake, minedition, 2022, 40 pages, $17.99) is really more appropriate for older readers. A walker begins on a path that is easy at first, but sometimes becomes beset with obstacles, darkness and elements that seem impossible to overcome. But, the travails can end and when presented with divergent paths, one can choose which one to follow, or set out to create a new path. Graduation seems to be a good time to present this book as a gift. Staake is known for his vibrant illustrations, and the interior of the book jacket can be framed as a poster.
In Ashlee Latimer’s new picture book, Francis loves words and Tuesdays are word days at school. This is her week to choose a letter and share words with her class. She had chosen P. But before Francis can share, one child looks at her and says “fat” and another snickers and says, “Like Francis.” Her day ruined, Francis can’t even tell her father what is wrong when he picks her up. At the park, Francis Discovers Possible (Latimer, illustrated by Shahrzad Maydani, Abrams, 2022, 32 pages, $17.99) in all the activity and natural beauty surrounding her. This is a gentle story of self-acceptance and the pastel illustrations are perfect for the mood.
The title character of Wutaryoo (Nilah Magruder, Versify, 2022, 48 pages, $17.99) lives in a shallow hole in the earth. There is no one like her and when she meets another creature, they ask “Wutaryoo?” Wutaryoo has no idea how to answer, so she asks the same thing back. She hears the tales of rabbit, wren, wolf, elephant and whale, among others.
Wutaryoo decides to traverse the earth to find out what she is and what her tale is. She meets many creatures and hears their tales, but finds no one like her. Arriving back at her shallow hole, she curls up sad and tired. But the other animals greet her and ask her to tell the story of her adventure. She now knows who she is and has a wondrous story to tell to her friends. The digitally rendered illustrations are lovely and add to the story.
There are many stories to be told, but how to begin? The Story of a Story (Deborah Hopkinson, illustrated by Hadley Hooper, Neal Porter Books/Holiday House, 2021, 40 pages, $18.99) begins with all the things you bring to the task: pencils, an eraser, something to eat, your imagination, and then there is the blank sheet of paper! No matter how you try, words won’t come. So you read, instead. And they are good books, but not your story. You try again, and notice a chickadee out the window, coming back over and over to the seeds, taking one at a time, never giving up. So you begin, one word at a time, and the story begins!
There are childlike pen and ink drawings with a watercolor wash. This story is good for anyone who tries to write. Believe me, there are many times I stare at a blank page when writing this column, and I tell myself — just start typing, the words will come!
Our imagination, our memories allow us the possibility of being in more than one place at a time. In the book Also (E.B. Goodale, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2022, 32 pages, $17.99), the author shares her memories of family, as well as those of her mother and Gramma. We are all here, but also there, always. The present is painted in bright gouache and the past in blueberry ink. (The recipe for making blueberry ink is provided.) A long as we are here, we have the memories of the events of our past and of those who are gone.
Many believe that those who are sent to prison have little or no hope for redemption. The Gardener of Alcatraz (Emma Bland Smith, illustrated by Jenn Ely, Charlesbridge, 2022, 40 pages, $16.99) proves otherwise. Elliott Michner was sent to prison for counterfeiting and all he could think of was how to escape from that gray, bleak prison called Alcatraz. When given the opportunity to create gardens on the island, he agrees, seeing it as an opportunity to escape. Instead, he begins to teach himself how to garden, even taking a course. As Alcatraz is transformed, so is Elliott, leading to parole and a life as a landscaper. The possibility for a new life becomes a reality. At the end of the book, there is a helpful history of Alcatraz and of the gardens.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some of them.