Albert Einstein said “if you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”
The Denton Public Library summer reading theme will help with this. "Imagine Your Story" is the theme, and it will focus on folk and fairy tales, mythology, and fantasy. Because this is such a large topic and the reading program goes until August, I will cover it in two columns. This column highlights new books for children and adults that are in the category of folk tale, fairy tale and myth.
What better place to begin than with a book titled The Fabled Life of Aesop (Ian Lender, illustrated by Pamela Zagarenski, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020, 62 pages, $18.99)? Fables, using talking animals to teach a lesson, are some of the oldest stories in human existence. The life story of Aesop bookends 10 of his most recognized fables in this beautifully illustrated book.
Aesop was born a slave and worked in the vineyards of Samos. Slaves learned to speak in code, so Aesop used fables to communicate with his fellow slaves. His master recognized his value and brought him out of the fields. Eventually sold to another master, Aesop finally gained his freedom through relating another fable. Did he really exist? It is impossible to say – but these tales have survived for 2,500 years and a book titled “The Life of Aesop” was the first illustrated book to be printed when the printing press was invented.
For the older reader, compare Aesop’s fables to Tales of East Africa: Folktales from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania (Jamilla Okubo, Chronicle Books, 2020, 141 pages, $22.95). These 22 traditional tales were transcribed and translated by folklorists and anthropologists in the early 20th Century. The source of each tale is listed at the end of the book. Divided into tricksters, justice, and lost and found, the tales also feature talking animals. Each tale is accompanied by a bold mixed media illustration that is redolent of East African culture.
I have loved Greek myths and hero tales since I was six and reading in the Childcraft books my mother sold. Actor and author Stephen Fry retells the stories of Greek Heroes (Stephen Fry, Chronicle Books, 2020, 368 pages, $29.95) in an imaginative and witty manner. The tale of Perseus begins at the breakfast table on Mount Olympus when Hera arrives late and disheveled and relates a dream she had. Each of the tales of Perseus, Heracles, Bellerophon, Jason, Atalanta, Oedipus and Theseus is reimagined in modern vernacular and there is never a boring moment. Illustrated with classic artwork, this is a handsome and well-researched book.
Kevin Crossley-Holland is an award winning author, poet, and anthologist of folktales. Between Worlds: Folktales of Britain and Ireland (Crossley-Holland, illustrated by Frances Castle, Candlewick Press, 2019, 341 pages, $18.99) is in its first American copyright. The author states his desire to stay as near to the original tales as possible, and they are earthy, funny, dark, and often have a point to make, depending on the tale. Illustrated in black and white drawings, similar to woodcuts, this is a satisfying book to have in any collection.
Those of you with an inquiring mind and a love for beauty will cherish this book! The Sky Atlas: The Greatest Maps, Myths and Discoveries of the Universe (Edward Brooke-Hitching, Chronicle Books, 2020, 255 pages, $29.95) attracts with a stunning cover and holds with a wealth of information, maps, and photographs of art and artifacts that covers centuries of the quest to know more about the creation of our universe. Creation myths come from most every culture and reflect the beliefs of their time. That so many exist solidifies the need of humankind to explore where we came from. I can’t put it any better than the author, so I will use his words to describe the purpose of the book. “In essence, the aim was to collate a visual history of the sky, condensing the extensive and worldwide history of celestial mythology, philosophical cosmology, together with the landmark discoveries of astronomy and astrophysics, into a single illustrated journey through the millennia.” Organized in sections of the ancient sky, the medieval sky, the scientific sky, and the modern sky, the essays can be enjoyed in any order.
Almost every culture has a Cinderella variant, and Sootypaws (Maggie Rudy, Henry Holt, 2020, 32 pages, $17.99) is certainly unique. Sootypaws is a mouse and her step-family are rats. Following the traditional pattern, Sootypaws goes to the ball with a lovely rose petal dress with a spider web lace collar and rose thorn shoes (that hurt her feet). Dancing the evening away with the prince makes her forget the time and she rushes out of her shoes to run home. There is a twist when the prince comes calling with the shoes and Sootypaws rejects the life he offers. She wants to live a life of adventure, with no shoes on her feet! The prince agrees, shucks his shoes and they live mousily ever after. Lush and wonderfully detailed illustrations make this a book to pore over.
This version of Mulan: The Legend of the Woman Warrior (Faye-Lynn Wu, illustrated by Joy Ang, Harper, 2020, 26 pages, $17.99) has been translated from The Battle of Mulan and has not suffered from embellishment. Mulan takes the place of her father, who is old and frail, when he is conscripted by the Emperor. Through many years of battle, she rises in rank and fame and the Emperor appoints her to his High Court. Mulan replies that the only reward she wishes is to return to her family. This story of love for family, courage and wisdom is illustrated in elegant and stunning paintings that reflect the Chinese culture.
Bestiaries were very popular in medieval times. Containing real and imagined animals, they were colorfully illustrated and the text was part real and part legend. The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles collected about one third of all existing bestiaries for an exhibit called Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World. Don’t Let the Beasties Escape This Book! (Julie Berry, illustrated by April Lee, Getty Publications, 2019, 32 pages, $17.99) is an outcome of this exhibit. Godfrey, whose family toils for the owners of the castle, sees an unfinished copy of a bestiary and imagines himself into the story. The varied beasts “help” him with his chores and the artist draws them back into his book at the end. Inventive and boldly illustrated, the book will stimulate the imagination. The information provided at the end of the book is a real plus.
Not a book, but fitting the theme, Build a Castle (Paul Farrell, Pavillion Children’s Books, 2020, $19.95) is a box of slotted cards that will allow children to build their own castle. The instructions identify each element of the castle – arch, battlement, portcullis, etc. – and show how to slot the cards together. But the best part is that the child must create the castle she or he wishes to have. The sturdy and colorful cards will provide many hours of imaginative fun.
You will find these books and more in the Denton Public Libraries. The librarians are still at work and the summer reading program will go on in a slightly modified form. Our local Barnes & Noble is now open and will have a display of these works. Stop by and peruse and possibly purchase.