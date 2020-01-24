The end of a year is a time for reflection for many of us.
The end of a decade has list makers going into overdrive, compiling memories for us to reflect upon.
I am using this season to read and share some fascinating memoirs. I have gone quite wide in my selection, so I hope you will find several that intrigue you.
I have been a fan of Julie Andrews since I attended my first Broadway show — Camelot, with Julie Andrews, Richard Burton and Robert Goulet. That was some introduction to the theater!
Her voice absolutely captivated me. In Home Work (Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton, Hachette Books, 2019, 352 pages, $30) Andrews continues the story of her life by focusing on the years she mostly worked in Hollywood. After her success on Broadway, Walt Disney asked her to star in Mary Poppins, which earned her an Oscar. Not only was she the star of the movie, but her first husband, Tony Walton, was the set and costume designer. After several films, most of Andrews’ work was with her second husband, Blake Edwards. The book delineates the complications of blending two families, adopting two children from Vietnam, taking care of a dysfunctional extended family and moving between homes in London, California and Gstaad, as well as film locations.
I was exhausted when I finished the book. But learning the backstory of many of the films I enjoyed over the years has me keeping the Denton Public Library busy, as I must see them now with a new eye.
Being an educator has taken me to many conferences, and I still love going to lectures by fascinating speakers. I’ve heard thousands of speakers, but none better than Marcia Gay Harden. I was blown away by her warmth, her ability to connect with every member of the audience and her exquisite timing.
The audience at the Dallas Museum of Art was filled with family and longtime friends of her mother (a Texan), as well as the rest of us. The Seasons of My Mother (Marcia Gay Harden, Atria Books, 2018, 325 pages, $26) is a daughter’s loving attempt to show who her mother was — and is — beyond her spiral into Alzheimer’s disease.
Beverly, a proper Dallas lady, married a young naval officer and put his career and their five children first. But, while they were stationed in Japan, she learned the art of ikebana (Japanese floral design) and became a master who taught others. She also started ikebana clubs around the world, wherever the family was stationed for duty. Harden is as adept at writing as she is at acting. Her rage at her mother’s condition has led to a love story worth reading.
Another daughter who has written a memoir is Peggy Wallace Kennedy, daughter of the infamous George Wallace. The Broken Road: George Wallace and a Daughter’s Journey to Reconciliation (Peggy Wallace Kennedy with Justice H. Mark Kennedy, Bloomsbury Publishing, 2019, 291 pages, $28) presents a scorching look at Wallace as a failed father, husband, friend — and as a purveyor of racism.
Yet Kennedy found a way to work through his many faults. She reconciled of her love for her father with his flaws. Two quotes will give you a sense of the man. In her description of him in his early days as a circuit court judge, Kennedy write: “The manacles of restraint, self-discipline, and dignity Daddy dragged around under his black robe ran counter to his nature. A passion for fighting and huckstering oozed from his pores.” And later as governor of Alabama, she says: “… there was not a whit of gentility or refinement in either his personality or pedigree.”
The book also reflects on her maternal grandparents’ home, the only place where she felt truly safe and loved. There are only two fleeting mentions of her brother, one of a sister, and none of another sister. It almost seems as if Kennedy was an only child. In a speech, she said the worst thing about her father was that his lust for power (he wanted to claim the governor’s seat) turned him into a racist. The reader will come to their own conclusions.
Donna Wilhelm is a noted philanthropist in her Dallas hometown, as well as internationally. The journey she traveled to reach this place in her life was fraught with many obstacles, most notably a family life that was harsh and unloving.
If the book was a soap opera script that covered more than 70 years, you would say “No way one person goes through all of that.” But Wilhelm did, and finally managed to carve out A Life of My Own (Donna Wilhelm, La Reunion, 2019, 290 pages, $30). She went from being “the immigrant girl,” a daughter of Polish refugees who ran a boarding house, to living with her awful sister in Arizona. Then Wilhelm got an education and a good job in New York City before becoming a Pan Am stewardess. There are twists in the memoir — Wilhelm discovered she was an abandoned child left at the boarding house — and some triumphs, too: she married an Exxon executive (but they had two adopted children with emotional problems).
Through all of this, what Wilhelm longed for was unconditional love. Single now, she still has hope for her senior years. Meanwhile, she is doing good in the community.
One glance at the cover of Capital Gaines (Chip Gaines, Thomas Nelson, 2017, 191 pages, $24.99) reveals the personality of Chip Gaines of the blockbuster HGTV series Fixer Upper.
Dressed in a designer suit, he is riding an ATV, beard scruffy, really bad mullet blowing around, topped with a filthy ballcap turned backward. A deep scar is apparent between his eyebrows. He is so proud of that scar — he uses it as a chapter divider throughout the book.
Why proud? Because he got it doing something truly stupid (his own words), and it changed his life. The man is relentlessly upbeat. He had one plan for his life — to become a professional ballplayer, and when that failed, after a short funk, he became an entrepreneur.
He and his wife, Joanna, have created the Magnolia empire. But Gaines is clear that there were failures along the way. This is not great literature — the book is full of Gaines’ business philosophy — but it is compelling.
I was in need of one more book, preferably by a man, to complete my column. I went to the North Branch Library near my home, where I always get fantastic help. The reference librarian and I pulled four memoirs off the shelf of new non-fiction and I headed home.
I gave each book my two chapter test — if a book doesn’t grab me in two chapters I am on to the next. Book number one was too simplistic. Book number two (it only took me one chapter) — too raunchy and bizarre. Book number three: borrring!
Book number four was just right. Ed Levine has been a Serious Eater (Ed Levine, Penguin, 2019, 264 pages, $27) since childhood. I am not talking about haute cuisine, I am talking real food. He spent a year trying pizzas all over the United States, eating one thousand slices, and wrote a book about it. As a freelancer for The New York Times he was tasked to go all over New York City to find the best hamburger and write an article about it. (Please Sean, assign me to do that in Denton! Actually, I pretty much have covered the Denton area and settled on Cartwrights. Email me about your favorite place for a hamburger, readers.) Levine had many jobs: ad agency, consultant, booker of jazz groups, freelance writer, author of several books, but what he truly wanted to do was tell people about good food and the people who create it.
Knowing absolutely nothing about blogging or how to run a business, he started the blog Serious Eats. Half of the book relates the travails of such an adventure. The book is fascinating, well-written, and a joy for a foodie to read.
You will find these books and more in the Denton Public Libraries. Our local Barnes & Noble store has created a display of these books, so stop by, peruse and possibly purchase.