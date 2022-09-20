PEN America, a nonprofit that champions freedom of expression, put its report on school book bans in simple, stark terms.

Download PDF American Library Association: Freedom to Read Statement, 1954
The American Library Association published this statement in 1954, framing access to literature and books as essential to democracy.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you