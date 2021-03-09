Twin bills filed in the Texas Legislature would reorganize Texas Woman's University's three campuses as one university system.
Bills were filed by state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, and state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.
The university's main campus is located in Denton with other sites located in Dallas and Houston.
Matt Flores, a TWU spokesperson, said very little would functionally change if the bills were to pass into law, and operations on the three campuses would mostly remain unaffected.
"The most obvious [change] is that it allows us to create leadership posts at our Dallas and Houston campuses, so there can be on-site leaders to handle more of the day-to-day operations at those campuses," Flores said.
Chancellor Carine Feyten could not be reached by Tuesday afternoon for comment.