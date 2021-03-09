Texas Woman's University
Buy Now

The Texas Woman's University campus.

 DRC file photo

Twin bills filed in the Texas Legislature would reorganize Texas Woman's University's three campuses as one university system.

Bills were filed by state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, and state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.

The university's main campus is located in Denton with other sites located in Dallas and Houston.  

Matt Flores, a TWU spokesperson, said very little would functionally change if the bills were to pass into law, and operations on the three campuses would mostly remain unaffected. 

"The most obvious [change] is that it allows us to create leadership posts at our Dallas and Houston campuses, so there can be on-site leaders to handle more of the day-to-day operations at those campuses," Flores said. 

Chancellor Carine Feyten could not be reached by Tuesday afternoon for comment. 

— Marshall Reid

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!