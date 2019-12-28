The tune of “Thanks for the Memory” rang through the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Denton Saturday afternoon, but the lyrics were different from Leo Robin’s. Instead, the lyrics told the story of the Adkins family as one of their own became a centenarian.
Dorothy Adkins, a prominent figure in education in Denton, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday among friends and family at Trinity Presbyterian in Denton. Rosca Toulouse, Adkins’ eldest daughter, said the family considers that church to be home, so it was fitting for a birthday party.
The woman of the hour herself greeted guests by the door, most of which made up about four generations of her family. Nearby were two tables — one had pictures of Adkins’ early family and teaching life, and the other boasted many pictures of the extended family that’s come to be over the last few decades.
Denton ISD officials named an elementary school in Lantana for Adkins in 2014. Each year, Adkins has visited the school on the first day of classes to meet and greet students there for the last six years.
“The kids there treat me like a celebrity,” Adkins said. “Some say I was named for the school.”
Caroline Pollard, who married one of Adkins’ nephews, lives near Lantana and sees the adoration for Adkins up close.
“[The kids at Adkins Elementary] think the world of her,” Pollard said.
Adkins committed much of her life to serving Denton children. She taught in the district for years, but then continued her interests and mission in education as a school board member.
Her dedication to Denton’s school children didn’t end at the schoolhouse door, however.
Adkins was a member of the Denton Christian Women’s Interracial Fellowship, which brought women from black churches in Denton — St. James AME, Mt. Pilgrim CME and Pleasant Grove Baptist — together with women from white congregations — the newly-formed Trinity Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist of Denton.
The fellowship began its work in 1964 and the group of women, Adkins among them, not only lobbied city officials to pave and curb the roads in Southeast Denton, but ferried black students to predominantly white schools when Denton desegregated the school district.
“We made friends that were lasting friends,” Adkins said.
Linnie McAdams, chairwoman of the Denton Senior Center’s advisory committee, said it was incredible to have other women helping African Americans in Denton back then.
“No one listened to us,” McAdams said. “Our streets weren’t paved, the houses were substandard in our area. The school didn’t measure up [to other schools].”
When the fellowship formed and began advocating for the black community in Denton, then they saw change.
Adkins and her friends in the fellowship were key players in the city’s efforts to integrate the schools before a lawsuit forced the district to do so.
“When desegregation became law, my friends and I were worried about our kids and if it would go smoothly,” Adkins said. “A way to fight [racism] was to get the children acquainted before they went to class.”
Adkins said through picnics with Denton families, black and white, they discovered the children weren’t bothered by each others’ races.
Local historians credit the shared work between Denton’s black and white Christian women with forging bonds that would make school integration easier for families by the time Fred Moore High School, the city’s black school, closed in 1967.
The fellowship didn’t eliminate tensions around desegregation all together, but the women created a model for inclusion and how to unite and have difficult conversations.
Adkins donned a crown with the number 100 on it toward the end of the party as well as a necklace that read “sensational centenarian.”
Though she may not be as heavily involved in education anymore, Adkins said public education is important to her.
“I think public education… is absolutely essential for democracy,” Adkins said. “You’re not going to get a working democracy unless you educate people. That’s my motivation — to see that public education continues.”