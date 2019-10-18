The University of North Texas Writers Series continues with a day with poet Ada Limón on Nov. 21.
Limón is the author of five books of poetry, including the National Book Critics Circle Award winner The Carrying and her fourth book, Bright Dead Things, which was a finalist for the National Book Award, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Limón is on the faculty of the Queens University of Charlotte low-residency Master of Fine Arts program.
Limón will have a question-and-answer session at 4 p.m. Nov. 21 in Room 120 of Terrill Hall, 1611 W. Mulberry St. She will present a reading and Q&A session at 8 p.m. in Room 116 of Sage Hall, 1167 Union Circle.
Admission is free.