Aubrey ISD board members approved Nathan Smith as the newest assistant principal at Fuller Elementary School during June’s board meeting.
Smith will be serving under Principal Kari Abrams, who has headed the school since its opening last August.
This upcoming year will serve as the second complete year for Aubrey ISD’s third elementary school.
“Fuller Elementary is honored to welcome Nathan Smith into the Chaparral Family as our first assistant principal,” Abrams said.
Smith is currently pursuing a doctorate in education administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
He previously worked for 11 years in Prosper ISD, where he started as a fourth grade teacher and was an instructional technology coach for the past four years. He was named Prosper ISD Teacher of the Year and Baker Elementary School Teacher of the Year in 2016.
“I look forward to learning from the leaders and educators in Aubrey ISD and bringing my knowledge and experiences with me to continue the excellence in teaching and learning already happening at Fuller Elementary,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to work closely with [Principal] Abrams and the Fuller family to make the 2021-22 school year the very best for our students and staff.”
