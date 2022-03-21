Aubrey ISD will start its series of community presentations to share information about the district's May bond election.

The first community presentation will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Brockett Elementary School, 900 Chestnut St. in Aubrey.

The Aubrey school board voted unanimously to call a $385.9 million bond election, to be held on May 7.

The presentations will take place at each of the district’s five schools. Aubrey ISD Superintendent David Belding will lead the presentations.

Parents and residents can attend one or all of the presentations. All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria:

  • Thursday, March 24, at Brockett Elementary.
  • March 29 at Monaco Elementary School, 9350 Cape Cod Blvd.
  • March 31 at Aubrey Middle School, 815 Sherman Drive.
  • April 4 at Fuller Elementary School, 10825 Quicksilver Blvd.
  • April 5 at Aubrey High School, 510 Spring Hill Road.
— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!