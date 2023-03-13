Aubrey ISD new land
Aubrey ISD recently purchased 71 acres of land along Farm to Market Road 2931, a parcel that is north of the Aspen Meadow housing development near Silverado and Providence Village neighborhoods. 

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

