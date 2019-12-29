Incidents of vaping in Aubrey ISD more than doubled from the 2017-18 to the 2018-19 school year.
While the vast majority came from Aubrey High School, a handful of middle schoolers were caught over the past three school years.
No incidents have been reported from either of the district’s two elementaries since 2017, the year administrators began tracking vaping incidents.
Chief Scott Collins has led the Aubrey ISD Police Department five years. When he first started working in schools roughly 15 years ago, he recalled, e-cigarette use was just creeping along. Use has since exploded, especially over the past three years.
In contrast, he said incidents of traditional tobacco use on campuses have decreased significantly over the past few years. While this seems like a step forward, researchers maintain that not enough has been done to determine the long-term effects of vaping, meaning it isn’t yet clear if e-cigarettes are objectively safer than cigarettes.
And as for why students have opted for vapes over cigarettes? Collins said the answer is fairly simple: “It’s the size of a flash drive, a lot of parents don’t know what the stuff even looks like.”
According to data provided by Aubrey ISD, there were 54 incidents of vaping at AISD campuses this past school year, all but two of which were from Aubrey High. As of Dec. 1, 2019, only 11 incidents had been recorded over all four campuses for the 2019-20 school year.
Across the country, an estimated 5 million middle and high schoolers were current e-cigarette users in 2019, 1 million of whom were daily users, according to an article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Nov. 5, 2019. That means more than a quarter of all high schoolers in the country were regular e-cigarette users, followed closely by 10.5% of middle schoolers.
“It’s pretty hard to beat the advertisements they’re pushing out,” Collins said.
With this in mind, it doesn’t seem surprising to recall a lawsuit filed by the Center for Environmental Health that claimed Juul’s marketing practices targeted teenagers and children. Juul settled earlier this year and agreed to stop advertising to anybody under the age of 21. Despite the environmental group’s success, it was only a narrow victory.
While President Donald Trump previously called for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, he reversed course on Nov. 4. Despite that, some e-cigarette manufacturers, including Juul, have stopped selling fruity flavors. As of Sunday afternoon, no fruity flavors were listed for sale on the company’s website.
That might be good news for Collins and others fighting the problem in schools.
Based on a separate article published in the medical association journal on Nov. 5, middle and high schoolers gravitated overwhelmingly to a few flavors: mint, mango and fruit.
On the ground, Aubrey ISD students have a long process to complete from the time they’re first suspected of using or possessing an e-cigarette until their punishment is concluded.
Amy Ruggini, AISD spokeswoman, said each school has a specialist who deals with punishment from the school district’s perspective. After that, students are referred to Collins’ department for the legal aspect.
Broadly speaking, the process his department follows is this: The contraband device is confiscated and eventually destroyed, and the student who was caught is referred to one of several training programs to learn about the potential health risks of e-cigarettes.
Overall, Collins sees this as a problem to be solved with education. Simply put, some e-cigarettes have exploded or caught on fire, and the total number of hospitalizations they seem to have caused is creeping ever upward.
As of Dec. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 2,506 hospitalizations and 54 deaths in connection with e-cigarettes.
Of all 50 states, only Illinois rivals Texas for the total number of hospitalizations reported to the CDC. Each had reported 200-249 by Dec. 17.
“We want to help educate the kids to prevent a tragedy like you’ve seen in some of the newspaper reports,” Collins said. “So if we can prevent one of these accidents, that’s amazing.”