New Denton ISD resource officer

Velvet Brown is the newest school resource officer at Denton ISD, serving Sandbrock Ranch and Providence elementary schools.

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

The cities of Aubrey and Providence Village have lent a hand — and funding — to the fast-growing Braswell High School zone, the easternmost portion of Denton ISD.

The Aubrey Police Department is now providing a student resource officer for two elementary schools in the Braswell zone. The new officer, Velvet Brown, is splitting time between Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School and Providence Elementary School as Denton ISD continues to develop its school security plan.

 

