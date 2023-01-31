The cities of Aubrey and Providence Village have lent a hand — and funding — to the fast-growing Braswell High School zone, the easternmost portion of Denton ISD.
The Aubrey Police Department is now providing a student resource officer for two elementary schools in the Braswell zone. The new officer, Velvet Brown, is splitting time between Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School and Providence Elementary School as Denton ISD continues to develop its school security plan.
School resource officers work on public school campuses both to increase campus security and student safety, but also to build partnerships with communities and schools.
“We are thankful for our growing partnerships with all Denton ISD communities,” said Jeff Russell, Denton ISD’s area superintendent for the Braswell zone. “This community-funded priority will benefit not only our students and staff but also the communities of Aubrey and Providence.”
Brown is already serving the two elementary schools. With the addition of Brown at the two campuses, Denton ISD now has resource officers at five elementary campuses across the district. One officer at Savannah Elementary School is funded by the fresh water district, while another resource officer at Paloma Creek Elementary and Bell Elementary is provided by the Little Elm Police Department.
Resource officers are just one part of the district’s security plan. Administrators face an unfunded mandate from Austin to upgrade campus security, which will cost Texas public schools $2.1 billion in the next five years.
In a December school board meeting, Russell told trustees that the bulk of the costs for mandated security upgrades would come from community partnerships and local taxpayers. Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson told the school board that Denton ISD had been developing some of the security upgrades before state officials made it a requirement.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.