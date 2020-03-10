Taylor Engle, a freshman at Texas Tech University, won $10,000 in scholarship money during the San Antonio Stock & Rodeo.
A 2019 graduate of Aubrey High School, Engle won scholarship money from the rodeo's equine competitions in 2018.
Along with her horse, SunDancing Blaze, Engle was awarded the High Point Quarter Horse Western Rider scholarship. She is studying dietetics at Texas Tech.
The competitions took place on Feb. 21 and 22. Two judges ranked participants and awarded $70,000 in scholarships.