PEN America, a nonprofit that champions freedom of expression, put its report on school book bans in simple, stark terms.
“More books. More districts. More states. More students losing access to literature,” the organization said in a statement that accompanies its report on the surge of book challenges that has swept schools in the last year.
The report has troubling findings for Texas. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Texas public schools removed more books from campuses and catalogs than any other state. The report, which is based on documented book bans reported directly to PEN America, shows Texas schools enacting between 750 and 1,000 bans.
The Texas Education Agency reported that 5.3 million children were enrolled in public schools across the state in the 2020-21 school year.
“Many Americans may conceive of challenges to books in schools in terms of reactive parents, or those simply concerned after thumbing through a paperback in their child’s knapsack or hearing a surprising question about a novel raised by their child at the dinner table,” the statement said. “However, the large majority of book bans underway today are not spontaneous, organic expressions of citizen concern. Rather, they reflect the work of a growing number of advocacy organizations that have made demanding censorship of certain books and ideas in schools part of their mission.”
Professors specializing in library and information studies at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University said students pursuing library science and information degrees are talking about the book bans in the state.
What they aren’t doing? Letting the challenges deter them from their degrees and dreams of working in education.
“One thing I would say is that the registration or the admissions for our program are still going really strong,” said Sarah Evans, the director of the UNT Children and Young Adult Librarianship Concentration in the university’s Department of Information Science.
“So that’s a sign, you know?” Evans said. “Yes, I think that our students are scared to some degree — some of them, and depending on which community they live in. And they’re trying to figure out, ‘How do I navigate this?’ But there’s also a little bit of rebellion here, I would say, and I think there’s also just the sense that there’s just a joke about librarians being freedom fighters.”
UNT Professor Jennifer Moore, the director of the UNT School Librarianship Certification Program, said her students seem more curious about the book challenges.
“What I’m seeing with my students is they’re not talking about being afraid,” she said. “They just want to learn more about what’s going on, about what has been happening. As far as where this is going, it’s difficult to say. I mean, it does remind me of the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, where there was the fear of Satanists.”
In the 1980s, there was a phenomenon now known as “the Satanic panic.” Tens of thousands of unsubstantiated cases of ritual Satanic abuse emerged in the United States, but claims that the occult was performing violent rituals eventually spread to other parts of the world in the 1990s. Eventually, allegations concocted a conspiracy that wealthy and powerful people all over the world were trafficking and breeding children to use them in human sacrifice rituals, pornography and prostitution.
Claims of a global, Satanic cabal preying on children resurfaced over the last five years as the chief claim of Qanon, a conspiracy theory and political movement.
Moral panics are part of American life, and they often target different media — books, movies and music — as agents of harm.
“There’s nothing new about book banning,” said Kerol Harrod, a faculty member in TWU’s School of Library and Information Studies. “If you take a look at the American Library Association ‘Freedom to Read’ statement that was published not long after World War II? OK, so, if you read like the first paragraph, it sounds like what’s going on right now.”
Harrod said that the Moral Majority, an American religious political advocacy group, drove outrage over books in schools in the 1980s. The push led to the Supreme Court decision that Denton ISD leaders used to guide new book policies adopted this summer, the Pico decision. That ruling prohibits middle and high school officials from removing books because of their content.
“So this is not new, but there is a new sort of radicalization that I see to this and I fear where we’re headed,” Harrod said. “And I can see clear parallels we have with oppressive regimes. In regards to censorship, you look at places like North Korea, where you can get imprisoned or death sentences for possessing Western information or literature. And the reason is they call it the negative and suggestive. And that sort of sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Moore and Evans said that, by education and training, librarians open a dialog with children and teens who are looking for books. In both public libraries and in schools, librarians are trained to ask questions. Sometimes, that means becoming a sounding board for students who are looking for books that might help them understand themselves.
Moore said public school libraries are meant to serve the communities represented in the school. In a place like Denton, students are coming from a range of cultural, religious and economic backgrounds. School libraries have to meet needs and requirements of the curriculum, she said, but campus libraries also need to both foster student curiosity and serve it.
“At school, the collection should open doors to other people’s lived experiences and introduce new ideas,” Moore said. “Without the introduction to those new ideas and experiences, we as a population don’t grow. We don’t develop. We don’t advance. We become stagnant in a multitude of ways.”
If communities want students to read, Moore said, schools need to provide material students want to read.
“Sometimes they want to read books with characters like themselves,” Moore said. “Sometimes they want to read books from characters unlike themselves. Sometimes they want to read books about their own interests. Sometimes they want to learn about a topic which they have very little familiarity. We can’t expect students to want to read and become strong readers, writers and critical thinkers by severely limiting their access to books, reading and writing.”
Across the country, some critics challenging books have labeled teachers and librarians as pedophiles for offering books about human sexuality, especially books about LGBTQ characters. In Oklahoma, Secretary of Education Ryan Walters called for the revocation of an Oklahoma teacher’s license after she provided students with a QR code to the Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanned” project, which offers an electronic library card to readers ages 13 to 21, regardless of where they live. Walters insisted the teacher gave students access to pornography. The project’s virtual teen book club is tackling one of the most challenged books in the country, Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe.
For librarians like Evans and Harrod, both of whom are Christian, being part of a group labeled as sexual abusers stings.
“I’m a mom with Christian beliefs, and there may be things that I may not be comfortable with my kids reading,” Evans said. “But I never would have extended that to anybody else’s kids. That was my children, not anyone else’s. That was what I would do. Have a conversation with my kid about why I don’t feel comfortable with it.”
Evans said she confronted her own discomfort when her oldest child announced he wanted to read The Satanic Bible.
“We had to have a conversation about in the context of, you know, where did it come from? Why am I not comfortable, you know, but I couldn’t go ‘OK, we’ve got to ban that from the world,” Evans said. “Do you really want liberty? People have rights to do things, and you have rights to talk with your kids without infringing on every other child in the world. So that’s what frustrates me.”
Harrod, an elder in his Presbyterian church, said claims that challenged books are pornographic remind him of authoritarian regimes that eliminate literature by labeling it decadent and suggestive.
“We’ve got some people, and I would call them radical, who think that words on a page in some graphic novels are pornography,” Harrod said. “So I would invite them to do a side-by-side comparison with actual pornography and see for themselves the obvious difference. I can call asparagus poison because I don’t like it. But that doesn’t make it so. And calling books pornography that portray experiences that are real in our world, that exist and that may not be straight or white, or approved by political or religious leaders, doesn’t make it pornography.”
Evans, Moore and Harrod said librarians have the training, education and expertise to guide children to find material that will challenge their abilities and their beliefs. Parents should be able to determine what is appropriate for their children, they said, but shouldn’t determine what is appropriate for other people’s children.
“I would remind parents that they aren’t raising children,” Harrod said. “They’re raising adults. ... If you’re looking for somewhere to mirror your prejudices or confirm your biases, libraries are not a good choice. Libraries are not safe spaces for the narrow-minded. Personally I prefer freedom, intellectual freedom. I don’t need the government or any group of ideologues on the left or the right to tell me what to think by curating my access to information. That that’s not appealing to me. I know some people prefer that. But I would say leave that to private or parochial collections, because when it comes to the public, one size does not fit all. Untested virtue that cowers in fear of ideas is not what makes the strong mind of an adult. Or a strong democracy. It’s deleterious to us as a society.”
The Texas Library Association released a statement cautioning state residents to consider the source of book challenges, which the association said is coming not from parents and community groups, but politicians and advocacy groups that want to impose their will on other people’s children.
Subjective censorship robs our children and their families of the right to freedom of inquiry, the TLA says, explaining that it negatively impacts their education and ability to think critically and holistically about the world in which they live while limiting their capacity for academic exploration and growth.
“Schools should be more than just places where children learn to read and write,” the TLA statement says. “They should be places where students’ access to literature fosters creativity and expands their minds to make them well-rounded members of society who are successful and self-determinate.”