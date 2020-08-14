Lynne Cox and her husband already had a diagnosis of anxiety for their son, a 12-year-old who was attending middle school in Denton County before COVID-19 closed public schools in Texas during spring break.
“Of course the first couple of weeks, everything was novel,” Cox said. “It was all great. He was like, ‘I get to sleep late, I can eat whatever I want whenever I want.’ Then when we got back into school online, he started to fade a little.”
When Cox’s son was in fifth grade, an undiagnosed strep infection and a dramatic weight loss led to an anxiety diagnosis. Cox said she was used to watching her son’s habits, especially eating and sleeping. Two years later, and Cox said she felt like she knew what to look for.
When the novel coronavirus forced businesses and schools to close, Cox watched her son grapple with isolation. Cox has a 22-year-old daughter who moved back home along with her boyfriend, so the three-member household changed, too. While her son didn’t talk a lot about the virus, he did start marathon sessions of the video game Minecraft.
“It started out with a worry that someone he knew would get COVID and die. My parents are elderly, too, and he started to worry that somebody he loved would get sick and die,” Cox said. “He was kind of closed off. He was kind of apathetic. At one point, I told him, ‘We need to get out of the house,’ and the way he reacted, it was like old-person paranoia, ‘No, we can’t go.’”
She took him on a short trip to Sonic and let him snack and take in the change of scenery.
Cox isn’t alone. Several parents told the Denton Record-Chronicle they’ve noticed their children showing signs of stress. One mother of three said her youngest, a 5-year-old girl, cried on and off for days when a drive-by birthday party seemed to make her miss a favorite playmate more than ever. A father rearing two sons in Krum said his 9-year-old worries when his big brother sneezes and has a new case of separation anxiety over his mother and grandmother.
Cox said the COVID-19 pandemic has been another reminder that every child is different. Her daughter still deals with uncertainty by meeting it head-on.
“She’s worked the whole time, in food service. She’s very much ‘Let’s just get this done.’ She wears a mask and gloves up,” Cox said. “Not my son. His sleep is interrupted. He’s a kid who always was fully dressed all the time, and now he’s walking around in shorts and no shirt. The other night, we saw a snake on the front porch. We think it was a copperhead. But he had trouble sleeping. He was worried the snake would somehow get inside, up the steps and bite someone. It’s things like that.”
Children and preteens don’t necessarily come out and tell adults what’s bothering them. Instead, Cox said, concerns come out in moods. Irritability strikes, or exhaustion leads to long naps or broken sleep.
“We already had the diagnosis, so I was already watchful,” Cox said. “That’s my frame of reference: changes in motivation, changes in behavior. I don’t think I worry about every little thing obsessively. But I am watching.”
Denton County parents and their children are facing a lot of uncertainty about school. Like a lot of parents, Cox said her family opted to do academics online. Her son will either walk or ride his bicycle to participate in athletics and band, although Cox said the school hasn’t explained how students will play sports and music and practice social distancing.
“We really talked about it. We sat down, and I said, ‘How do you feel about wearing a mask?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I can wear a mask.’ I asked him, ‘Do you feel like you can practice social distancing?’ He said he could. Then I asked him if he thought the other kids would wear masks and practice social distancing. He wasn’t as sure about that,” Cox said. “It’s middle school. Someone is going to take off their mask, lick their hands and chase someone down the hall.”