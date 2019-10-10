The Greater Denton Arts Council opened three exhibitions at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
In the Meadows Gallery, “30 Under 30” showcases artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area who are under 30 years old. A panel of jurors selected the exhibit based on their portfolios.
Participating artists are: Asia Youngs-Bailey, Edward Chalupa, Evaughn Coleman, Jess des Bordes, Courtney DiMare, Victoria Gonzales, Morgan Grasham, Kyle Hanson, Nathan Harper, Tate Hollingsworth, Loc Huynh, Remmie Johnson, Felicia Jordan, Hugo Ivan Juarez, Heidi Landa Washington, Ashlyn Lee, Zoe Martinez, Naomi Peterson, Jacob Phillips, Emily Potts, Jonathon Quinnelly, Brianna Shimer, Jacqueline Snead, Samantha Tellez, Audrey Travis, Augustine Uzor, Laura Vasyutynska, Elizabeth Williams, Sarah Wuenscher and Michelle Young.
Artists from Denton, Dallas, Carrolton, Fort Worth, Garland, Keller, Little Elm and Mansfield are included in the exhibition
In the Gough Gallery, Denton artist Annette Lawrence exhibits “More Time,” graphite drawings that explore time, date and code. Her studio practice is a discipline of transforming raw data into drawings, objects and installations. The data that inspires Lawrence accounts for and measures everyday life, like body cycles, portraits of ancestors, music lessons, unsolicited mail and journaling.
Lawrence is a professor of studio art at the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design.
In Festival Hall, “The Art of Collecting: The Collection of Mark and Kathleen Lieberman” shows a selection of the Lieberman’s personal collection. The show includes a variety of art from 19th century Norwich School artists such as John Berney Ladbrooke to contemporary American artist Detha Watson and Chinese artists Tie-Feng Jiang and Ting Shao Kuang.
The exhibits will run through Dec. 15.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The arts center is located at 400 E. Hickory St.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.dentonarts.com.