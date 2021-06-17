Argyle ISD
ISD breaks ground on new elementary school
Argyle ISD broke ground for its newest, 16-acre campus that is set to open for the 2022-23 school year in Canyon Falls.
District officials and Pogue Construction and Corgan Architects members celebrated the groundbreaking of Elementary School No. 3 in a ceremony on June 8. The new campus, which will be the sixth campus in the district, is part of the voter-approved $166 million Argyle ISD 2017 bond package that also included West Elementary.
Elementary School No. 3 will be designed akin to West Elementary with a pre-kindergarten through fifth grade configuration, a shift that will occur in all three Argyle ISD elementary schools in the fall. The future campus will also offer Eagle students core academics, music, art, P.E., STEM and technology applications.
Located at the corner of Denton Creek Boulevard and Prairie Road, Elementary School No. 3 will be the second Argyle ISD campus located in Canyon Falls in Flower Mound.
AHS, AMS campuses continue their moves
Two Argyle ISD schools are moving into new campuses this summer.
Argyle High School began moving into its new campus in Canyon Falls as part of Phase II in the 2017 bond package and will be completed by the start of this next school year.
The high school previously housed Argyle Middle School, which will also relocate to the former high school on U.S. Highway 377.
— Compiled by Stephanie Salas-Vega