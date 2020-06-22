Crawford Road in Argyle might soon see some heavy construction if negotiations go smoothly between four local government entities.
The road is a significant artery for the town, but sections are managed independently by Argyle, Denton County and city of Denton governments.
Argyle Mayor Donald Moser addressed the Argyle ISD school board during its meeting last week to discuss the town's plans, which have been in the works for several years.
He told board members the town was willing to take over full ownership and maintenance of the road if it gets enough financial support to complete needed renovations. That would include road widening, the addition of a dedicated turn lane, a pedestrian crossing near Argyle Intermediate School and a roundabout at the intersection with John Paine Road, all tied off with a price tag of roughly $3.7 million.
"The construction of Crawford, unfortunately, flat out is going to be a nightmare," Moser said.
Town officials estimated there would be a four- to five-month window where cars and school buses would be able to travel only west on the major thoroughfare connecting the Interstate 35W access road and U.S. Highway 377.
The hope is that reductions in traffic, increased safety and better drainage would outweigh the inconvenience once construction is complete.
The bulk of money would be expected to come from the county, while Argyle itself would chip in approximately $1.2 million. Denton, pending City Council approval, might provide around $300,000, according to Moser's presentation.
Argyle ISD also would have to agree to the transfer of a small plot of land it owns near the road's intersection with John Paine Road, a keystone that provided some contention during Monday's meeting.
Moser, citing appraiser estimates, told the school board the town would pay $30,858 for the plot of land near the intersection. The offer drew skepticism from board members and Superintendent Telena Wright because it was less than half the value determined by the Denton Central Appraisal District, which is nearly $70,000.
The proposal was not up for a vote Monday, but school district officials pushed back on the potential deal.
"What exactly are you proposing?" Wright asked Moser.
After a bit of back and forth, Moser said the town sees essentially three options to get the project underway: the town and district come to an agreeable price, the district agrees on a discounted price for the land or the district donates the land toward the project.
Board President Sam Slaton reminded those listening that the item was not up for a vote, and Wright said the district would have to think over the proposals. She said she planned to talk with Argyle's appraiser as well as an appraiser with the central appraisal district.
If it begins on time, construction would stretch from September into May 2021.