Argyle school board members are considering what it might take to part ways with a county special education cooperative.
During a meeting Monday, the board’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, members covered construction updates and various other items in addition to the discussion about special education.
Several experts addressed the board with construction reports from several Argyle ISD projects. Ongoing construction to expand Argyle Middle School featured prominently in the meeting. Once finished, the middle and high schools would swap locations to accommodate growth.
Later in the meeting, district officials considered the merits of forming their own special education program. It would free up resources, allowing Argyle ISD to have its own special education services without sharing a pool of staffers with other school districts in the county, but it would also come at a higher cost to the district each year.
The Denton County Special Education Cooperative currently serves Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Along with a presumed increase in quality of education, the move also would grant Argyle ISD more autonomy in hiring decisions and resource allocation.
The proposal wasn’t up for a vote during Monday’s meeting, and board members have until December to make a decision before their contract with the county co-op needs to be renewed.
During her Monday night presentation, Superintendent Telena Wright told board members the county co-op is a great service, but the move away from it would provide Argyle students with a higher quality of care. She estimated the transition would cost the district $110,550 in the first year of operation.
For an idea of scale, a financial report passed during Monday’s meeting placed the district’s operating budget at just over $33 million for the current school year. Of that amount, roughly $2.9 million remained unspent by Monday night.
Several board members recognized, in light of the budget’s size, that an in-house special education department wouldn’t be a crippling cost.
While the entire operation would come with a price tag of nearly $1.3 million for a year, federal funds currently sent to the county co-op would be kept in-house. Additionally, the approximately $650,000 sent to the co-op each year would be put toward a department closer to home.
Wright said she expects some future costs would come as the program expands, including the hiring of four additional staffers, but those hires wouldn’t need to happen in the first year of operation.
Several board members voiced reluctance about moving ahead with the plan this year, citing the price tag as their major deterrent.
Board Vice President John Bitter said he would like to wait a few years until district growth hopefully makes the transition less expensive. Other board members, including Secretary Craig Hawkesworth, agreed with the suggestion.
Board member Brad Lowry asked Wright if she would ask other districts that had left co-ops to see if the transition had improved quality without too much added cost.
Leona McDade, a current board member and educator, said she needed no convincing an in-house special education program is important: “Having your own special ed department is wonderful.”
Regardless, she wasn’t yet certain it needed to be taken on by the start of the coming school year.
After an extended conversation about the possibility, Wright agreed to gather more information for board members.