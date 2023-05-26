Argyle ISD and other officials celebrate the district’s 2017-18 Lone Star Cup, given to schools that excel in academics, athletics and fine arts. From left are Suzann Woodard, district director for state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton; state Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound; Argyle ISD Superintendent Telena Wright, Argyle school board President Sam Slaton; and Argyle High School Principal John King.
Argyle ISD school board President Sam Slaton, left, and Superintendent Telena Wright are pictured in the boardroom at the district’s administration building last year. Wright is retiring after 15 years and tremendous growth in the district.
Argyle ISD officials break ground on the district’s new elementary school at the Harvest Community in Northlake before the 2019-20 school year. Pictured from left are school board member Ritchie Deffenbaugh, school board President Sam Slaton, Superintendent Telena Wright, school board members Brad Lowry and Jeff Williams and school board secretary Craig Hawkesworth.
For Telena Wright, leading Argyle ISD as superintendent was about growth and working for excellence. But at the root of her work, she said, was a passion for students.
Wright has served the district for 15 years, a time of enormous population growth in the region and in expectations of the schools in North Texas. She started as an interim superintendent and then won the position. She said she wanted to work in the district because she saw a lot of potential. The 2022-23 school year would be her last as Wright plans for retirement.