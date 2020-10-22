Argyle ISD looks to be just a few years out from the sort of rapid expansion other local districts are expecting or have been experiencing.
Much of that growth in the district will likely come from the Furst Ranch housing development planned near the intersection of FM 1171 and U.S. Highway 377.
Between 3,100 and 3,800 students from that neighborhood are expected to join Argyle ISD if all the homes planned are eventually built and occupied.
Argyle ISD reported 3,455 students enrolled in the 2019-20 school year.
AISD Superintendent Telena Wright, reached by phone Wednesday, said the development had yet to make its way out of the planning and approval stages. Despite that, the school district is already taking a serious look at what that sort of rapid growth could mean.
Put simply, more students need more and/or bigger schools and other facilities. More students, especially those whose guardians own more expensive homes, also means more property tax revenue for school districts.
Wright said it wasn’t perfectly clear how many more schools would be required, but the elementary near the Canyon Falls development is set to open before the first batches of Furst Ranch kids are expected to start enrolling in a few years.
She said the district didn’t have any definitive plans by Wednesday afternoon for how it would acquire the land needed to build out any necessary campuses.
Templeton Demographics, the company contracted with several local school districts to predict enrollment trends, estimated in April that Argyle ISD would be double its current size in time for the 2027-28 school year.
That estimate included four smaller housing developments, including Canyon Falls, but nothing on the scale of Furst Ranch, which will include thousands of single family homes and other residential development.
Wright said the development’s impact to enrollment is significant but spread over enough time that AISD should be able to handle it.
The first sizable batches of kids to enroll should come in the 2023-24 school year and increase year-over-year until things are expected to really pick up in time for the 2026-27 school year, according to Wright’s calculations of enrollment projections.
“The fall of 2026 is really critical,” Wright said. “It’s critical for middle school, for grade six, for elementaries, it’s critical for everything — provided these numbers hold up.”
Nearby Krum ISD is also staging for a likely rapid expansion in the next few years, and the Texas Education Agency categorizes both Argyle and Denton ISDs as fast-growth districts.