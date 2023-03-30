Argyle South entrance
Argyle ISD's newest campus, Argyle South Elementary School, the third elementary school in the district, opened to students in 2022. The district recently announced plans for a fourth elementary school to be completed in 2024.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC file photo

ARGYLE — Back when Argyle ISD put its first bond package on the ballot, the district was a small one with just one elementary, middle school and high school.

Today, the district serves 5,000 students across five campuses, and overall student enrollment has more than doubled since May 2017. The spring has been busy for district leadership, which has announced a big land purchase, a newly unveiled strategic growth plan and construction plans for its fourth elementary school.

Argyle ISD school board President Sam Slaton, left, and Superintendent Telena Wright are pictured in the boardroom at the district's administration building last year.
Argyle ISD bought 50 acres north of FM407 and east of Interstsate 35W for a future elementary school and middle school.

