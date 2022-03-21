Argyle ISD officially begins its community information meetings about the district’s upcoming bond election.
District officials recently announced five meetings where Argyle ISD residents can learn more about the May 7 election to determine a proposed $268 million bond recommendation.
The district will host the first of the meetings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harvest Hall Community Center, 1300 Homestead Way. District Superintendent Telena Wright will give details of how the bond was developed, give information about the proposal and discuss the district’s rapid student enrollment growth.
Parents and community members are invited to attend at any of these locations.
Upcoming meetings will be:
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Argyle Middle School auditorium, 191 S. U.S. Highway 377
7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in the cafeteria at Hilltop Elementary School, 1050 Harrison Lane
6:30 p.m. March 30 at Argyle High School, 6601 Canyon Falls Drive
7 p.m. April 7 in the cafeteria of West Elementary, 1741 Old Justin Road
District officials will consider additional meetings with community partners. Association and organization leaders who are interested in hosting a presentation with the district should email Rick Herrin, director of communications, at communications@argyleisd.com.