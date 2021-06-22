Argyle school board members unanimously approved pay raises for employees and decided masks will be optional in the coming school year.
Teachers, librarians and nurses can soon expect to start receiving an extra $150 each month because of the raise.
Other Argyle ISD employees can expect pay increases of 3% from the market midpoint.
Bus drivers will see perhaps the largest relative increase. The proposal approved by board members will raise their hourly pay a full $3.48 to $20 an hour.
Chris Daniel, deputy superintendent for Argyle ISD, said those raises are especially needed to keep the district from losing drivers to neighboring districts.
That same fear spreads just about annually across area school districts, which pushes districts to increase compensation.
For example, nearby Denton ISD board members approved a similar raise on Sept. 22 that moved driver pay to $20 an hour.
Daniel also pointed out that insurance costs for district employees who get their insurance through the district will rise 6% this coming year.
“So, if you’re using insurance through the school, it’s going to go up anywhere from $100-$200 per month,” he said.
Board members earlier in the meeting approved Superintendent Telena Wright’s proposal to hold classes only face-to-face for students in the coming school year.
They simultaneously approved the option for those on campuses to wear masks if they see fit.
“My recommendation to the board is to have face-to-face instruction only during the [2021-22] school year and to allow masks to be optional beginning at the very first day” for all employees and students, Wright said.
The move comes after parents yelled at board members in March over requiring students to wear masks, and is a continuation of a policy making masks optional for the end of the school year in May.
Texas school districts wishing to hold anything other than in-person instruction for the coming school year look to be out of luck so far.
Some districts, including Denton ISD, had already planned to offer a virtual program for students in the coming school year, but state legislators failed to get a funding proposal across the finish line.
The bill that would have provided attendance-based funding for virtual classes failed when Democrats walked out of the chamber toward the end of this past legislative session. They did so in order to kill a controversial Republican-backed voting bill.
While some districts are pushing ahead with virtual plans, Argyle ISD never seriously pursued that avenue and has thus avoided much of the headache in which several other districts are currently entangled.