Argyle ISD board members and Superintendent Telena Wright (center right) discuss a proposal from Deputy Superintendent Chris Daniel (center foreground) on Tuesday to grant district employees additional sick leave amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know if teachers or people have been emailing you, but we’ve had quite a few staff out these first three weeks of school that have had positive cases of COVID,” Daniel said. “Over 30 [staff virus cases] and probably more as we move on.”
Neighboring Denton ISD approved an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave for its employees on Aug. 24.
Eleven Argyle district staffers were listed as actively infected with the virus Wednesday afternoon. The same was true for 67 students. Argyle ISD updates those numbers daily at 6 p.m., according to its website.
Employees will still have to take personal days if they want to take time off work to care for a sick child or other family member. Employees are required to quarantine for 10 days from the time of their positive virus test.
“We’re basically making them take leave, so we might as well provide that leave,” school board member Ritchie Deffenbaugh said before Tuesday’s vote.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.