After two short blasts of a coach’s whistle, about 24 Argyle Archery members release their bowstrings.
For half a breath, all you can hear is the hum of the overworked air conditioner in the Argyle ISD archery arena. Then, all 24 arrows hit the targets.
A hail of muted thwacks makes a few parents look over at the row of bullseye targets.
Argyle Archery, the local National Archery In Schools Program, is bustling on Tuesday night, a regular practice night for the young athletes. The archers are all Argyle ISD students, with the youngest in elementary school and the oldest a few months shy of graduation at Argyle High School. Last weekend, several of the teams qualified for the national competition April 28-29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The school district recently approved expanding its maintenance department, where the club has spent the last eight years meeting. The club will loose its last arrows in the archery arena this month.
The athletes will celebrate with a one-shot tournament and fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22.
The club will move to a temporary space at Argyle Middle School for the 2023-24 school year.
The high school archers said they’ll miss the building.
“There are so many memories here,” said Argyle High School sophomore and Argyle Archery member Charleigh Harbison. “I just love this place. It’s like home for me. I remember when I first came in here. I used to wear these little black boots, and there was this green carpet. That green carpet just got everywhere. I’d leave and it would be all over those black boots.”
Her teammates laugh at the memory.
“Oh my gosh,” said Kyle Cherms, an alumnus of the club who now volunteers as a coach. “That green carpet did get everywhere. I liked that carpet.”
Joan Wittmis, who spent her career at Hilltop Elementary School as a PE teacher, started Argyle Archery in 2010. A colleague brought a National Archery In Schools Program kit to her and asked if she’d like to introduce her students to archery. She did, and some of her students enjoyed it.
That lead to Wittmis starting a NASP club in the Hilltop Elementary School cafeteria.
“That wasn’t easy,” she said. “For every practice we all had to move tables and set up the targets and get everything ready. Getting this spot was a really great thing for us. We moved in and have all the practices here.”
Wittmis said she found that students took to the sport, and she especially liked that archery is something many students can do.
“If you’re small, you can still be in a tournament,” said Austin Zenuch, a fifth grader at Argyle South Elementary South. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the biggest, tallest, fastest or strongest. You can do archery and you can be in a tournament.”
Wittmis said the club and others in NASP have offered access to archers with disabilities and seen those athletes grow and achieve personal records.
“Some kids don’t want to do football or basketball,” she said. “They can do this. And they can improve at it. That’s what I love so much about this program, and that’s why I stick with it.”
The archers can follow two tracks: bullseye, which is traditional field archery using the classic target, or 3D, which uses models of animals. Argyle Archery offers bullseye to fourth through 12th grade, and 3D archery to sixth through 12th grade.
The practice arena is unmistakeably the home of Argyle Archery. There are team photos across the back wall. Behind the bright green safety net, the club keeps its 3D models and a supply of compound bows for athletes to rent for $25 for the year. There are trophies lining a utility shelf.
Argyle Archery isn’t fancy, but the athletes are dedicated.
“We have students all the way from elementary school to high school,” said Augie Cherms, the Hilltop Elementary School coach. “When some of the really young students come in here, some of them can’t pull back their bowstring. They’re so little. But we work with them and the bigger kids work with them and they come back the next year and they’re ready for tournaments. It’s remarkable, the change you see in them. Their confidence really grows.”
That kind of exchange was in play at Tuesday night’s practice.
Teenamsh Kanamarlapudi lifts his compound bow easily, knocking an arrow from a quiver nearby. As he draws the bowstring back easily — his drawing hand rests in the air, just higher than his jaw — a younger archer watches from his seat. He holds his breath as Kanamarlapudi stares at the target 20 meters away. In a quick motion, Kanamarlapudi releases the bowstring and his arrow lands in the yellow circle on the bullseye.
“Oh, wow,” the boy watching him says.
At three whistle blasts, the archers cross the floor and pluck their arrows from the bullseye.
“When I come here, I want to make sure my teammates are happy,” Kanamarlapudi said. “I come in and ask how everyone’s doing, because I want them to do well. I always want my teammates to be happy and energetic.”
His sister, Ummati, joined the team and is now a competitor as an Argyle High School junior. The older athletes don’t remember their first bulleye like the younger archers do. They remember personal records.
“I remember my first 50,” Ummati Kanamarlapudi said, referring to a combined score out of multiple shots in the 10-point ring. “Hitting a 50, that takes skill.”
The archers said part of practicing means remembering the coaches mantra.
“Ten percent skill, 90 percent mental,” Kyle Cherms said.
Isabella Hawkes, an eighth grader at Argyle Middle School, can attest to the mental demands of archery. Hawkes chuckles while explaining that she got interested in archery through a certain redhead from Disney’s 2012 feature, Brave. In the film, Merida is a Scottish princess who resists her mother’s plans to marry her off by winning her own hand by beating each of her suitors with her own bow, arrow and extraordinary skill.
“Yeah,” she said, pulling at a lock of curly red hair, “I know there’s a similarity.”
Hawkes said that she has a strategy to supplement practice and private lessons. She borrows a technique she uses in her jiu jitsuand ken po karate: she visualizes every move in her head.
“It’s just going through everything you have to do, but mentally,” she said. “You imagine every step in your mind. And if you stutter in your head, you stutter in real life. So you have to think through every step.”
Augie Cherms said the program has grown by leaps and bounds. It began with 50 students and now coaches 150. She said the club is grateful to Argyle ISD for hosting them since the group began. The leaders are looking for a permanent home for the future.
“We’re hoping to find a place where we can bring all of the equipment, set it up, and have the students come in, practice, and not have to worry about setting everything up like Joan did in the beginning. That’s hard on the volunteers. If we can find another home for the program, it will be the best for the students.”
