Meet and greet, kid-style
A teacher at Argyle South Elementary School welcomes the first students to attend the brand new school. Each student chose a method of being greeted — from a friendly wave, to a high-five to a hug.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales / DRC

FLOWER MOUND — This week marks the first for the newest campus in Argyle ISD.

Argyle South Elementary School smelled like new paint and carpet, and some parents took Principal Dawn Jordan up on the offer to have some breakfast in the cafeteria after announcements.

