Good voices

Argyle High School students Levi Pabst and Aimee Gray will perform with the all-state choir on Feb. 11. Pabst will sing with the bass section in the all-state mixed choir, and Gray will sing with the second alto section of the all-state treble choir.  

 Courtesy photo/Evan Ramos

Argyle High School students Aimee Gray and Levi Pabst head to all-state choir this weekend.

While they said they're proud to represent their school in the performance at the Texas Music Educators Association in San Antonio, both students said the honor is a reflection of the tight-knit family that is the choir.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0