Argyle ISD, Monday, May, 15, 2017

 Jake King

Staff Writer

Argyle ISD board members unanimously decided to raise meal costs for middle and high schoolers during Monday’s regular meeting.

Breakfasts and lunches for students and adult diners alike will now cost $4 instead of $3.85.

US Department of Agriculture guidelines meant the district had to raise costs to at least $3.94, so AISD Director of Student Nutrition Amy Bresnahan recommended a charge of $3.95 per meal.

“Can you just make it $4?” board member Ritchie Deffenbaugh asked.

“I just though maybe $3.95 stung a little bit less,” Bresnahan responded, though he said others had made the same suggestion to her.

“[Parents are] feeding their kid for $4 — a good meal,” Deffenbaugh said.

Board members agreed to the additional increase and unanimously approved the increase to $4.

The increase only applies to secondary campuses because elementary schools will be able to offer free meals, reimbursed by the federal government, thanks to a policy shift from the USDA.

The USDA has strict guidelines for what constitutes a reimbursable meal, so students will likely have to pay if they want anything outside of the organized meal options for a given school day.

— Marshall Reid

 