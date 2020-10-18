Argyle ISD is on the way to providing its own special education program.
AISD is currently part of the Denton County Special Education Cooperative with five other districts.
The co-op is housed within and based out of Sanger ISD.
During Monday’s Argyle ISD school board meeting, Superintendent Telena Wright is scheduled to present her Oct. 9 letter signaling AISD’s intent to leave the co-op to Kim Phillips, the co-op’s director, and Sanger ISD superintendent Tommy Hunter.
The school board previously discussed a potential departure from the group at length during an April board meeting. Members agreed to table to discussion until Wright could gather more information.
She estimated at the time that an in-house special education program would cost come with price tag of nearly $1.3 million each year, but much of that cost would be offset by keeping federal and district dollars in the district instead of sending them to the co-op each year.
The school district had to make its decision to leave the co-op before its contract was up for renewal in December.
Board members Monday are also set to receive an update on construction across the district and vote on a proposal to raise the pay for child nutrition workers in the district.
The public portion of Monday’s meeting is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at 800 Eagle Drive in Argyle.