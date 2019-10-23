Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed Argyle resident Michael Ball to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas Board of Trustees.
The board manages retirement and other benefits for employees of public schools across the state.
Ball works as chief financial officer for Lewisville ISD. He is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, as well as the Government Finance Officers Association.
He was appointed alongside Rob Walls and returning member David Corpus. Their terms are set to expire on Aug. 31, 2025.