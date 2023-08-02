For the new superintendent of Argyle ISD, public education was almost like the family business.
“My mom was a teacher, and I got to see her go back to college and work for it,” said Courtney Carpenter, who is already hard at work ahead of the 2023-24 school year. “I got to see that drive, and her commitment. She tried all of her lessons out on me and my brother, too.”
Carpenter went off to college with her heart set on becoming a professional educator.
“I never even thought about a different career,” she said. “It’s never even been a consideration. Whether it’s being in administration, whether being a vice principal or as a student of professional learning. I love being around public education.”
Carpenter comes to Argyle from Carroll ISD — yes, that school district central to the NBC podcast series Southlake — where she spent the last two years as the deputy superintendent. Before that, she spent 10 years at Midlothian ISD, eventually serving as the assistant superintendent and the interim superintendent.
Carpenter earned a bachelor’s degree at Sam Houston State University, and then earned a master’s degree in education from the University of North Texas. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Dallas Baptist University. If her childhood was shaped by a teacher mom, her own family is solidly rooted in public education. Her husband coaches football at a North Texas school. They brought up their children watching Argyle from afar.
“My kids growing up — in their high school experience and middle school experience — played Argyle, and the school district is second to none,” she said. “It’s a fast-growth district. There’s a lot of interest in keeping that small-town feel.”
Carpenter said she pursued the superintendent’s post at Argyle because of the district’s record.
“Academic excellence has been part of the district for a long time,” Carpenter said. “This is a destination district, for teachers and administrators. A lot of that has to do with the amazing work [former superintendent] Dr. [Telena] Wright and her team did for so many years. When I visited the campuses, I saw teachers and staff who love what they do, who are passionate about this work.”
When she got to the central office for her first day of work, she was greeted by the whole staff.
“Everyone was here, and they greeted me with balloons,” she said. “It was like walking into a place of family, and that’s the feeling I’ve had at every campus, in every office and in every classroom. Argyle ISD is family. Everyone here is an Eagle.”
Argyle ISD is in a rapid-growth area and is home to three elementary schools, one sixth-grade center, one middle school and one high school. Last spring, Argyle ISD bought 50 acres for a new middle school and elementary school — a move that will bring the district to five elementary and two middle school campuses. The parcel is on the north side of FM407 in the western part of Argyle. The purchase was funded though the 2022 bond package.
In the midst of physical and enrollment growth, Carpenter takes the helm at a moment when technology has bounded forward, promising the sort of automation that experts insist will eliminate some jobs while recontouring the marketplace for workers and entrepreneurs. Carpenter and her peers have to do the work of fundamental education — teaching math, reading, writing, social studies and critical thinking — while also preparing students for a workplace that is likely to evolve more rapidly than it ever has.
“You know, some schools are conservative about devices and they don’t want their kids using them at all,” Carpenter said. “But the devices are part of the world and we have to teach students how to use them well.”
As for the looming shadow of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, teachers and administrators have to teach students how to use this booming new tech honestly and wisely.
“We’ve got to find a way to help them navigate through the use of this technology,” Carpenter said. “I think those are probably some of the biggest challenges from parents. Our parents [are] kind of concerned about just this rapid sort of technological growth. Depending on your community, I think some are more hypersensitive to it. I think when it comes to this kind of technology, you have to navigate how to use it so that it becomes part of the question of ‘do you know how to think’ and not as something that will tell you what to think.”
Carpenter said that Argyle students will also have to learn how to navigate the world as conscientious, careful adults who understand “soft skills,” such as phone etiquette and the impact of a well-written thank you card.
“When we were growing up, we had to answer the phone,” Carpenter said. “That’s not how these students are growing up. It’s up to us to prepare them to be able to work with other people because students today are really pretty comfortable by themselves, doing their own thing. We have to teach them that they can’t do everything like that.”
Carpenter said she hopes the community sees her experience as asset.
“I’ve been in the shoes of a teacher,” she said. “I’ve been in the shoes of an administrator, a principal. Public education is a part of who I am, and I look forward to working with the community here.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.