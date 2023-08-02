For the new superintendent of Argyle ISD, public education was almost like the family business.

“My mom was a teacher, and I got to see her go back to college and work for it,” said Courtney Carpenter, who is already hard at work ahead of the 2023-24 school year. “I got to see that drive, and her commitment. She tried all of her lessons out on me and my brother, too.”

