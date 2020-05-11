Argyle ISD school board members will consider returning hourly employees to their regular rates beginning on May 18.
Hourly clerical, payroll, student nutrition, maintenance and technology employees have been receiving 1.5 times their normal wages while working during the pandemic.
May 18 is also the next milestone in Gov. Greg Abbott's phased reopening of Texas businesses. Gyms, manufacturers and nonessential office spaces will be able to legally open up at 25% capacity that day.
Board members first put the premium pay model in place on March 25.
Superintendent Telena Wright submitted the following explanation to board members: "There is no longer a need for premium pay as employees will be able to occupy buildings safely within state guidelines."
Argyle ISD's school year will end May 21.
Board members are set to vote on the issue toward the end of their regular meeting Monday, which will be held remotely so as to conform with social distancing guidelines.
Also on board members' Monday to-do list are several construction updates and spending proposals.
Officials continue to shape plans for the district's third elementary, a process that is expected to continue until construction begins in January 2021. The currently unnamed elementary is meant to be finished on April 29, 2022.
Members are scheduled to vote whether to allocate funds to several projects, including HVAC and lighting upgrades to the tune of $1.8 million. According to a proposal submitted to the board, the investment would save the district more than $205,860. If that estimate proves true, the expense would pay off within nine years.
The district also received a $49,530 grant from the Texas Education Agency that will help with campus security. With board approval, bullet-resistant films and additional fencing will be installed at campuses. The plans would cost the district a projected $2,209.
The meeting is set to officially begin at 6 p.m. Monday, but board members are not scheduled to return from closed session until 7 p.m.