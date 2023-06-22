Argyle ISD named Dawn Jordan as the district's new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
She replaces Deena Steeber, who left the post to serve as the superintendent of Sulphur Springs ISD.
Jordan has spent the last four years in the district as a campus principal, and led the opening of Argyle South Elementary School during the last school year. She's spent 21 years in education, and 12 of those in campus leadership.
"I'm very pleased and excited to have Dr. Jordan as the new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction," said former Superintendent Telena Wright. "Dr. Jordan has been a valuable member of the AISD leadership team as Argyle Intermediate principal, Fifth Grade Center principal, and most recently opened South Elementary.
"She has a high level of knowledge in curriculum and instruction as well as knowledge of working with and serving various special populations."
Before she came to Argyle, Jordan worked in Lewisville ISD for two years, and three years in Mississippi. She was named the 2018 Lewisville ISD PTA President of the Year, and earned a nomination for the same district's principal of the year in 2019. As a principal at Pascagoula-Gautier ISD in Mississippi, Jordan implemented a school-wide literacy plan and created an English as a second language parent group.
At Argyle South, Jordan moved the needle on teachers' professional development. At Argyle Intermediate, she led the campus to an "A" rating in accountability.
Jordan has classroom experience, too, as a high school biology teacher, and has taught French and Spanish.
Jordan said she is honored to get the promotion.
"I look forward to contributing to this district's future and maintaining our exemplary success," she said. "Argyle has a very special place in my heart, and I am committed to supporting staff and students as we grow and learn together."
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.