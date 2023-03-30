Argyle South entrance (copy)
Buy Now

Argyle ISD's newest campus, Argyle South Elementary School, the third elementary in the district, opened to students in 2022. The district recently announced plans for a fourth elementary school to be completed in 2024.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Back when Argyle ISD put its first bond package on the ballot, the district was a small one with just one elementary, middle and high school.

Today, the district serves 5,000 students across five campuses, and overall student enrollment has more than doubled since May 2017. The spring has been busy for the leadership, which announced a big land purchase, a newly unveiled strategic growth plan and construction plans for its fourth elementary school.

230331_drc_news_aisdlandimg2.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees Sam Slaton, left, and Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright are pictured in the board room at the Argyle ISD administration building on Tuesday, March 28, 2022.
230331_drc_news_aisdlandimg.jpg
Buy Now

Argyle ISD bought 50 acres north of FM 407 and east of I-35W for a future elementary school and middle school.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0