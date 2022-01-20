This week, the Argyle ISD board scheduled a May 7 election to put a proposed $267,885,000 bond recommendation on the ballot.
The district's community-led Bond & Growth Planning Committee recommended the election so voters can decide on three different ballot proposals.
If approved, the bond election would include an increase of 1.5 cents to the district’s interest and sinking tax rate.
The growth committee was led by co-chairs Leslee Shannon and Rich McDowell. They headed up a group of 24 members that included parents, Argyle ISD staff, business owners and community members.
The committee held seven meetings starting in October 2021.
The committee focused on the district's student enrollment growth, finances, facilities and bonding capacity. The committee also studied feedback garnered from a growth and planning survey that included more than 2,700 responses from the community.
The recommendation focuses on the district’s student enrollment projections. District officials anticipate surging enrollment on the elementary and middle school levels. The bond package includes funding for two new elementary schools, a new middle school, future land, buses, technology infrastructure and design fees for a future middle school in Proposition A.
The district expects student enrollment to exceed 7,000 by 2026-2027, and the capacity of the three new campuses would provide an additional 3,100 seats for elementary and middle school students.
The proposed Elementary #4 would accommodate 850 students, and the estimated opening would be August 2024. Elementary #5 would have the same capacity and would be projected to open August 2026. Both elementary campuses would serve prekindergarten through fifth grade.
The proposed new middle school would serve grades 6-8 with capacity for up to 1,400 students.
The committee also considered extracurricular needs in association with district growth. The proposal includes a new 9,000-seat football stadium and new indoor activity center at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls.
State law, though, requires the district to present the stadium and indoor activity center in separate propositions.
The committee also discussed the projected growth at the high school level. Feedback on the future of Argyle High School was also included in the community survey. Ultimately, the committee decided that the Highway 377 campus, the current middle school, should be used to serve high school students again in the future.
However, the committee did not make any recommendation with regards to grade-level configuration, the ideal enrollment at both campuses or whether to create a second 9-12 high school for Argyle ISD. Therefore, no long-term plans for the high school are in the May 2022 bond package. Using both the high school campus in Canyon Falls and the Highway 377 campus, Argyle ISD has the capacity to serve ninth- through 12th-grade students through the 2027-2028 school year, based on the demographer's projections.
Early voting begins Monday, April 25, and ends Tuesday, May 3. The last day to register to vote or update your name and address is April 7.
School officials will make additional bond package presentations prior to the election. Argyle ISD bond information can be found on the district's website, along with information regarding the Bond & Growth Planning Committee process.
If you have questions or would like to schedule a bond presentation for your organization or neighborhood, contact Rick Herrin, Argyle ISD director of communications, at 940-464-7241 or email at richard.herrin@argyleisd.com.