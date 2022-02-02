Multiple Denton County school districts have announced campus closures ahead of the winter storm expected Thursday.
Denton ISD announced closures for Thursday and Friday in a post-lunch hour email on Wednesday.
"Due to the impending inclement weather, all classes for students and staff in Denton ISD are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Please continue to monitor the weather, take precautions and be safe," district officials said in an email from DISD assistant director of communications and community relations Derrick Jackson.
The announcement said that the district's Extended School Day program and After-school Centers on Education program will remain open until their regularly scheduled dismissal time on Wednesday.
Argyle officials made the same call.
All Argyle campuses and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, and officials also canceled all district and campus activities after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"District officials made the decision based on the forecast for freezing rain and temperatures impacting our area," officials said in an email to families. "The safety of our students, staff and bus drivers is our top priority and the roads are expected to be very hazardous. Argyle ISD consulted with Denton County officials late Wednesday morning before making this decision."
Krum ISD officials sent just three sentences in its email to district families: classes are canceled for Thursday and Friday, and campuses reopen on Monday, Feb. 7.
"Stay warm and stay safe," district public information officer Taylor Poston said.
Sanger ISD also announced that it would shutter campuses and offices Thursday and Friday in an email from Superintendent Tommy Hunter.
Lake Dallas and Little Elm ISD will also close all campuses Thursday and Friday.
North Central Texas College also announced that it would close all of its campuses at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and that campuses will remain closed Thursday and Friday.
