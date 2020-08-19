Krum and Aubrey schools brought students to campuses for classes Wednesday for the first time in months.
Pilot Point and Argyle schools already passed the first-day milestone, and several county districts are set to begin their 2020-21 school years over the coming week.
Taylor Poston, a Krum ISD spokesperson, said the first day went incredibly smoothly, even when factoring in widespread mask wearing and other health safety protocols.
In some ways, she said, it was smoother than the first day back during a more traditional school year.
“I think our parents and our students were just more prepared ... because [the first day has] been more of a topic in conversation,” Poston said Wednesday afternoon.
Right around 75% of Krum ISD students were signed up for in-person classes the week before classes started, Poston said. That places them somewhere between participation rates reported by Argyle ISD and estimates previously reported by Denton ISD.
Health officials and some county residents have spoken out against the opening of campuses for in-person classes as a reckless endangerment of the community.
While the science is unclear on the effects of COVID-19 on children, some research indicates children could be effective transmitters of the new coronavirus.
New studies are published continually, each shedding more light on what humanity is up against with this new virus. That understanding has led many people to ask districts to delay in-person classes as long as necessary.
Other locals say the damage done to children by extended isolation is more detrimental to their health overall.
Poston said all students in fourth grade and higher are required to wear a mask at all times except when eating or engaging in some extracurricular activity that would be hindered.
For example, she said, students can’t be expected to be masked while playing the flute or during athletic training.
As far as compliance with that rule, Poston said she walked around campuses for roughly an hour and a half Wednesday morning, and “every student I saw that was supposed to be wearing a mask was wearing it.”
She only once heard a teacher having to remind students to mask up, and that was as students were leaving a physical education class when they were allowed to remove their masks.
Despite the added obstacles, Poston said that “the energy of having students back in the building today was incredible.”
Much like other local districts, Krum ISD allowed leadership at the campus level to decide how to divvy up the workload for teachers regarding in-person and remote learning, Poston said.
That means some teachers will be dedicated to either remote or in-person teaching while others might be teaching both concurrently.
Regardless of how they’re doing the job, all district teachers are required to do so from their respective campuses. That requirement is not an uncommon one for public school teachers across the state this school year.
Poston said it would take at least a few days before district leadership could get a handle on how many students are attending classes this grading period.
Sanger ISD, as well as both Denton universities, will open to students Monday. Ponder ISD will follow suit Tuesday.
Both Denton and Lake Dallas ISDs begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 26.