The University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law achieved a major milestone this month.
The law school, which is part of the University of North Texas System, earned full approval from the American Bar Association.
The approval came after a five-year period in which the association monitored the law school to see that it has been in compliance with the association's standards for law schools.
"And they have those standards really to protect the public," said UNT-Dallas College of Law Dean Felecia Epps. "It's to make sure that law schools — if we are taking people's money, students' money — are providing an adequate legal education. I believe we are providing a top-quality education."
The association requires that 75% of law school graduates who sit for the bar pass the exam within two years of graduation. Epps said 80% of the school's graduates have passed the bar exam within that timeframe except for the class of 2021, but there is still time for those graduates to reach that mark. Of the 2021 graduates who sat for the bar exam for the first time in Texas, Epps said 70.4% of the class hit that mark.
About 369 students are enrolled in UNT-Dallas College of Law, which opened its doors with provisional accreditation in 2014. The law school is chiefly aimed at offering a legal education at affordable tuition rates. In 2017, it was named the third most diverse law school in the country. That same year, the law school was named one of the top 20 most innovative schools in the country because it uses multiple tests throughout the school year to monitor students' progress instead of the traditional single final exam on paper.
The law school emphasizes public service, and Epps said affordable tuition allows students who want to serve as a legal aide or who want to work in public service law can do so, rather than spending years paying off student debt.
Epps said the bar association's approval lends additional legitimacy to the young but growing law school.
"I believe we're offering a top-quality education, but the approval means that we are meeting certain minimum standards, and that [we] are competent in terms of our admissions standards and in terms of the rates of people graduating, bar exam rates, all of those things," Epps said.
UNT-Dallas law students won't notice a change in curriculum, Epps said.
"Although it's good to be at a fully approved school," she said. "Our students who graduated when we were provisionally approved within the first five years, they are able to sit for the bar exam in any jurisdiction. That has not changed now that we are fully approved. It means that we've met all those standards and students are still able to sit for that the bar exam in any jurisdiction."
While bar association approval won't change the curriculum, Epps said it gives the College of Law an edge in attracting students and faculty.
"We are hopeful that full approval means that it will increase the number of students who apply for admission, and that it will increase outside faculty who are interested in coming to teach here," Epps said. "This is really a way of saying to to the community that we are here to stay. We made it through this five-year process, and now we're really ready to dig in and continue to be part of the community."