Parents can help their children cope with fear and anxiety following mass shootings through honesty, connection and presence, a University of North Texas psychology professor said.
Following the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, parents across the country took to social media to vent both their frustrations about having to teach children about violence and to express their own worries about how best to parent children — especially young children — in a moment where violent crime is on the rise.
“First, you want to determine what their understanding of the events is,” said Lauren Kelly, a clinical associate professor of educational psychology at UNT. “Once you know what their understanding is, don’t make false promises. Don’t say that nothing bad is ever going to happen to them, because that’s not something parents can control, as much as they’d like to.”
Kelly teaches UNT psychology students about a range of subjects, but her courses focus on community violence, family violence and mental health.
Depending on their age, children absorb different information about mass shootings, whether it’s from media, or from parents, family and other students at school. In Texas, state law allows active shooter drills — including simulations that mimic real shootings — up to eight times during the school year.
Kelly said parents can reassure younger children by talking openly and calmly about ways to stay as safe as possible.
“You might need to have a conversation about all measures possible to have that safety plan,” Kelly said. “The schools have their own plan, and parents should know them and let their children know that they understand procedures at school.”
Kelly said parents and schools can work together to make sure children and teens know who is a safe person to talk to — whether they need to talk about their feelings of fear or anxiety in general, or to report possible threats.
“As adults, we need to be asking how can we help our schools,” Kelly said. “What can we do? Is adding officials or volunteers something we can do on campuses? Parents can get involved. Right after something like Uvalde, parents can tell their kids, ‘I’ll drop you off with a safe person.’”
Kelly said if need be, parents can lend their own time, offering to be on campus to volunteer to help school officials.
“If you need to go to your child’s school for an hour or two after something like this happens, there is probably a way to work with your child’s school and other parents,” Kelly said. “Parents might be able to spend some time on campuses in the aftermath of a tragedy.”
Teenagers might react differently.
“We see that students are getting involved in politics and activism around this subject,” Kelly said. “It's been interesting to see them go before Congress. Older students will probably have more opinions. Create a safe space. Hear them out, be respectful. You can even ask, ‘How can I make you feel more safe going back to school?’”
Some teens might avoid the subject of school violence altogether. But Kelly said parents should reassure their teens that they are there to listen.
“Teenagers sometimes are like, ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’ But we find that for a lot of older kids, when a parent tells them, ‘Hey, I’m here. If you need to talk, I’m here,’ that it means something to them.
Kelly said families should also explore their school’s reporting systems together. Students are often the first people who discover that a classmate has alluded to threats or made them directly, shared troubling violent fantasies or is behaving in a way that makes them uncomfortable. The teenage gunman who murdered children in Uvalde allegedly harassed teenage girls and threatened them with rape. A lot of districts allow students to report threats or rumors of threats anonymously. Denton ISD uses an app called STOPit that allows students to make anonymous reports about a host of behaviors, including threats of violence.
"Those kinds of mechanisms are really good, because teenagers especially can say something if they see something, but they don’t have to worry that they’re going to get in trouble for reporting it,” Kelly said. “These kinds of apps can be really effective, because the reports are investigated, and there’s follow-up.”
Kelly said the best thing parents and families can do for students after a crisis like Uvalde is to show up, listen and be a safe place for children and teens. Adults can get emotional about these tragedies, and they can talk about feeling sad and scared with their children. But parents should keep tabs on their own emotions, too, and rely on their own support system to manage fears so that they can be steady and present for their children.
“Parents should pay attention,” she said. “On the other end of this, parents should talk to their children about bullying and show that we don’t call people names, make fun of them or cut them off just for being different. Parents can do a lot to help children all the way around. Be there. Really be there and listen.”