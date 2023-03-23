Gov. Greg Abbott's Parent Empowerment Tour makes a stop in Denton at 6 p.m. Monday at Denton Calvary Academy. 

The governor has been visiting communities to promote one of his key priorities for public education in Texas: education savings accounts. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags