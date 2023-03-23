Gov. Greg Abbott's Parent Empowerment Tour makes a stop in Denton at 6 p.m. Monday at Denton Calvary Academy.
The governor has been visiting communities to promote one of his key priorities for public education in Texas: education savings accounts.
There are about 15 bills allowing for the savings accounts working their way through the state Legislature, but Abbott is expect to highlight a bill that went into a Senate committee this week.
The bill, SB 8, authored by Republican Brandon Creighton, would give every eligible Texas student access to about $8,000 a year from kindergarten through 12th grade to attend a private school, a charter school or a magnet school in their district. The money would also be available for families homeschooling their children in Texas.
Austin Prochako, the Texas Public Policy Foundation project manager and deputy campaign director for Next Generation, said the agency is focused on SB 8, the bill that would give families access to $8,000 a year per child. The foundation is a conservative think tank and is part of the Parent Empowerment Coalition.
"Gov. Abbott would like to make it as broad as possible," Prochako said, referring to Abbott's desire to see the Legislature open savings accounts for as many Texas educational formats as possible. "We would like to see a bill that's as broad as possible. And that is our goal, to empower every parent to the fullest extent that we can. But eligibility is also going to differ from bill to bill."
Abbott has promoted school choice as a means to give parents more influence over their children's education, but at a rally for his educational priorities in Austin on Tuesday, Abbott told a crowd of roughly 200 people gathered before the north steps of the state Capitol that school choice is a response to what he deemed liberal indoctrination.
"Our children are taught a radical woke agenda," he said. "There's no reason why any students should have a woke agenda pushed on them. Our schools are for education, not indoctrination."
Prochako said the tour events are for anyone who is interested in the governor's educational priorities and accomplishments and who wants to learn more about school choice and education savings accounts, which are commonly referred to as vouchers. Prochako said the event is also relevant for people who object to school choice and the savings accounts created in the Senate bills.
"The main thing is Gov. Abbott wants to improve our educational system through education savings accounts," Prochako said. "His goal is to make Texas number one in the nation for education, and he views these as the path forward."
In February, Abbott spoke to families in Temple, where he reminded them that he is urging legislators to provide more funding for public education and teacher pay raises during the 88th legislative session.
"Public schools play an essential role in our state," he told the crowd in Temple. "They educate our future entrepreneurs, scientists and leaders. We must ensure that our education system works for every child. Parents also deserve education freedom. Without it, some parents are hindered in helping their child succeed. That must change this year."
School choice has been an irritant to public school leaders for decades, as state legislators have rebuffed vouchers. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, conservative political groups across the country and the state have urged parents to challenge elected school leaders on topics from COVID policies and procedures to books in school libraries and classrooms. Republican state legislators have warmed to school choice in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Denton ISD school board members are leading the district through explosive growth and are preparing for a $1 billion bond package that will be on the May 6 ballot. Having state education funds allotted to savings accounts would divert tax dollars to schooling that isn't accountable to local voters, Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said.
"We believe taxes collected in the name of public education should go to local schools governed by locally elected trustees who hold publicly posted meetings to gain feedback from the families and communities they serve," Wilson said in a statement. "All schools that receive funds collected by the state should have equal, aligned and transparent accountability and admission standards."
Wilson said public schools empower parents in a number of ways.
"We enjoy a very healthy relationship with the parents and families we serve because we are transparent with our policies, involve local citizens in the decision-making process, and practice award-winning fiscal management," he said. "When we are talking about parent’s rights, local citizens should have input when an organization manages or spends funds collected from taxpayers for the public’s benefit. In addition to the daily feedback we receive, parental involvement is not only crucial to our success, and it is mandated by the site-based decision-making process required by our state."
Denton ISD serves more than 30,000 students and is on a fast track preparing for thousands more expected over the next 10 years.
"Families are moving here from all over the country and enrolling their children in our public school system," he said. "Families already have the ability to choose among public schools within our currently established school systems, and many of them choose us. I believe that is a testament to our exceptional educators and the work that happens in our classrooms every day — by our teachers and students."
Those who want to attend the event should RSVP online to get free tickets. Prochako said the foundation is expecting a large turnout. Abbott will not have a question and answer session during the Denton stop, but he will take photos and speak with people after his keynote speech.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event starts promptly at 6 p.m. Denton Calvary Academy is located at 1910 E. University Drive.
