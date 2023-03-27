Gov. Greg Abbott was met with protesters outside of Denton Calvary Academy, where he spoke during the local stop of his "Parent Empowerment Tour." The event was presented by a coalition of conservative groups, with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, taking the lead at the Denton event. 

But the number of protestors was eclipsed by the near-capacity crowd that gathered to listen to Abbott make a case for "educational choice" through specialized savings accounts that would allow families to use taxpayer funds to send their public school students to charter schools, magnet schools, or to pay for online education or home-schooling. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

