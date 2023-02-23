In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Greg Abbott promoted education savings accounts as part of his vision for public school reform. He counted school choice as one of seven emergency items that lawmakers can vote on immediately.
Popularly known as vouchers, education savings accounts would allow parents to use state tax funds to pay for nontraditional schooling, such as homeschool or private schools. The idea isn't new, and in years past, Texas Democrats and rural Republican representatives have resisted using public school budgets to subsidize education that happens outside of public schools.
The objections have run the gamut.
Critics have bristled at using public school coffers to send Texas children to private religious schools, and budget hawks have derided vouchers as putting districts that are already cash-strapped on a starvation diet to fund middle- and upper-middle-class Texas families whose children have already spent years in private schools.
Pundits have warned that private school tuition is already so expensive that a voucher wouldn't cover a year's tuition for a poor family wanting to send their gifted student to a private school. Homeschooling in Texas is said to cost between $700 and $1,800 each year per student, but advocacy groups in the state offer guidance on homeschooling on a budget.
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson and elected school board trustees have routinely discussed the implications of school choice over the last two years.
Wilson pointed out that Abbott is pushing for school choice at a moment when Denton ISD is experiencing record growth, which comes with urgent material needs like new and renovated campuses and additional teachers and staff, as well as political challenges over accountability testing.
"For more than a decade our school system has experienced rapid growth in student enrollment," Wilson said.
"Families are literally moving here from all over the country and enrolling their children in our public school system. Families already have the ability to choose among public schools within our currently established school systems, and many of them choose us. I believe that is a testament to our exceptional educators and the work that happens in our classrooms every day — by our teachers and students."
Over the last election season — local voters replaced a Republican on the Texas Board of Education with a more conservative homeschool parent — school choice absorbed campaign bandwidth.
Last December, the Denton ISD Council of PTAs co-hosted a fireside chat with the two newly elected Republican state representatives, Richard Hayes, D-57, and Kronda Thimesch, D-65.
Wilson moderated the chat, and he asked both representatives to reflect on the conversations about parental rights that boomed after COVID-19 shuttered schools. The representatives brought up school choice.
"Every school doesn't have to be the same," Hayes said. "I think it's very important on school choice, or parental choice, that that also plays into school choice. [Families] ought to be able to freely move around the district. The main reason we don't do that, I think, [is because of] the UIL. And sports is very important in teaching many skills and creating many educational opportunities for kids. But it shouldn't be the determiner where you end up, whether it's in this public school or not.
"I think that if parents even want to take their kid, and I'm gonna say this, and put them in private school, that's OK. Since we don't have a student shortage, if you lose a few students, I don't see it hurting us, at least here, personally," Hayes said.
Thimesch had a different view. She said the Texas Constitution requires the state to support and maintain an efficient system of free public schools.
"If you want to ensure that the Texas economy stays healthy and strong, you must have a strong workforce. And that means that we need to get our students ready to learn so that they can earn once they're out of school," Thimesch said. "So I do not support a philosophy that we give from our public schools to the benefit of private schools, year after year.
"Our schools don't get to pick and choose the students that come to their classroom or their schools," she added. "They don't get to say, 'We're full. You need to go on down the road.'
"Our schools take everyone, and they educate our child regardless of whether they're hungry, if they have shoes, if they know the language. We need to take everyone in our schools, and I want to make sure that we're continuing to provide this, the resources for that. So let's fix public education first, and then we can talk about other opportunities."
Abbott counted education savings accounts as one of many ways the state can "fight wokeness," a reference to criticism of everything from classroom instruction to library materials that marked political challenges to public schools, especially in North Texas, where school boards in Southlake, Grapevine, Frisco and Denton became battlegrounds over racial and LGBTQ equality.
Wilson said that, in spite of nationwide criticism about parental rights, Texas public schools partner with parents as a matter of law and culture. Wilson, who often invokes the state education code's directives around parental involvement, refers to parents as a child's first teachers, and said Denton ISD already prioritizes parental involvement and gives parents ongoing access to curricula.
"We enjoy a very healthy relationship with the parents and families we serve because we are transparent with our policies, involve local citizens in the decision-making process and practice award-winning fiscal management," Wilson said.
Emergency items are proposals Texas legislators can vote on immediately, avoiding a ban on passing legislation before the 60th day of the current legislative session, which falls on March 10. The 88th Texas Legislature marks Abbott's fifth as governor.
Superintendents from Argyle, Krum, Sanger and Lake Dallas school districts didn't respond to requests for comment regarding the governor's address and making education savings accounts an emergency item.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.