When the 2022-23 Denton ISD calendar dropped, some parents were irked to see 18 half-days planned throughout the school year.

Each of those half-days lands on a Wednesday.

Adkins teachers
Buy Now

Adkins Elementary School language arts teachers Jen McCord and Shelby Payeur collaborate on Wednesday, the first of 18 half-days Denton ISD scheduled for teachers to review student academic progress.
Harpool history teachers
Buy Now

Harpool Middle School teachers Steven Campbell, left, and Ryan Guilford, who teach seventh grade Texas history, collaborate with fellow history teachers Wednesday after students went home at midday. Denton ISD teachers met in the first of 18 half-days scheduled throughout the school year. Teachers asked administrators for more time to meet in teams to review student and teacher scholastic progress.
Guyer

Guyer High School English teacher Alyscia Ellis meets with colleagues on Wednesday, the first of 18 half-days Denton ISD has scheduled throughout 2022-23 to give teachers time for collaboration.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you